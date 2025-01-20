‘If Bush Was My Dad, I’d Be Embarrassed’: Jenna Bush Hager Makes Shocking Confession About Dad George W. Bush Embarrassing Her Weeks After Her Husband’s Brutal Comment

Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is finding herself caught between two men who keep her on her toes — her father, former President George W. Bush, and her husband, Henry Hager.

Just weeks after sharing that her husband seemingly hates hearing her voice, Jenna is now opening up about her father’s penchant for creating cringe-worthy moments.

During a revealing conversation on “Today with Jenna & Friends” alongside guest co-host Taraji P. Henson, Jenna made a startling confession about her relationship with her presidential dad.

“My dad embarrasses me. I have to be honest,” the morning talk show host admitted, before revealing she often has to coach him, “And sometimes I’ll say to him, ‘Dad, the attention is going to be on you so just try to keep it cool.'”

George Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush (Photo: jennabhager/Instagram)

The latest incident that had Jenna wanting to hide came during former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral on Jan. 9, where her father created a viral moment by giving former President Barack Obama a playful belly tap that caught everyone’s attention — perhaps a bit too much attention for Jenna’s comfort.

“Look at this move!” she exclaimed while watching the clip, clearly mortified by her father’s casual gesture at such a solemn event.

While Henson attempted to defend the former president, noting, “That’s a testament to their relationship. They know each other.”

Jenna wished for a more conventional approach to show their bond as she pleaded, “I’m like, ‘Dad, something like that … just put out your hand.'”

The belly tap is remarkable pic.twitter.com/bxj3wEETh2 — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) January 9, 2025

The viral moment between the former presidents sparked a flood of social media reactions in the show’s Instagram page.

While one commenter sarcastically noted, “Yeahhhh if dubya was my dad, I’d be embarrassed,” others rushed to defend both father and daughter.

“Jenna as parents that’s our job to embarrass you,” one parent wrote, while another added, “Embarrassing your kids is part of good parenting! All in good fun!”

One supporter even defended the former president’s actions, “Jenna, don’t be embarrassed, your Dad is awesome. Think about some of the things you may have done or said that could have embarrassed him, yet he and your Mom were guests on your show. Your Dad is amazing!”

The belly tap particularly resonated with viewers, with one fan sharing, “I loved how your dad love tapped Obama. It shows the depth of friendship. It broke some of the tension in that room.”

Others saw it as a powerful symbol of unity, noting, “Proof that you do not have to align politically to get along.”

The moment even inspired calls for more interactions between the former presidents, with one fan lamenting, “I was real sad for Jenna’s dad when I heard Michelle was gonna be absent [from Donald Trump’s inauguration]. And sad for me, bc I love their vibe. My favorite part of any presidential gathering. I vote they do a podcast together.”

Another said, “Jenna confirmed what we all know…President Bush loves him some Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, and so do we.”

The revelation about her father’s embarrassing tendencies follows a shocking disclosure about her marriage. During a recent episode featuring Eva Longoria, Jenna shared that her husband of nearly 17 years had made an eyebrow-raising comment about her speaking voice.

“He said sometimes when I talk to him it just becomes a white noise … like Charlie Brown,” Bush Hager revealed. “He’s like, ‘Sometimes when Jenna talks to me the words don’t come into my mind.’ And I’m like, ‘Have I become that person to you?'”

Between her father’s headline-making antics with his presidential successor and her husband’s cheeky comment about her voice, Jenna Bush Hager has had her share of public embarrassment.

Yet, the former first daughter-turned-broadcaster takes it all in stride, sharing the moments with millions of viewers. With her easy sense of humor, she navigates life alongside the outspoken men in her world with grace and ease.