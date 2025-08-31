‘WOW’:  Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the Surprising Nickname Her Kids Gave George W. Bush, and Fans Can’t Believe What It Is

Former first lady Laura Bush sat down with her daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush to share heartwarming stories about their expanding family.

The conversation quickly turned to one of the most delightful aspects of their lives: five energetic grandchildren who have given the former president George W. Bush and first lady some unexpectedly charming nicknames.

The “Today” co-host couldn’t contain her excitement as she discussed how her children and nieces have transformed family dynamics.

George W. Bush’s grandchildren call him “Jefe,” the Spanish word for “boss,” which fans found surprisingly charming when revealed in a recent interview. (Photos: jennabhager/Instagram; Cooper Neill/WireImage)

Laura Bush beamed while explaining her new role, saying it’s wonderful to have grandchildren and that she’s thrilled by the experience. She playfully noted that they can spend time with the kids, play with them, and then send them back to their parents when the fun is over.

Barbara Pierce Bush revealed the surprising nickname that has captured fans’ attention nationwide. She shared that her daughter Cora wants to move next door to “Grammy and Jefe,” referring to Pierce Bush’s parents Laura and George W. Bush, respectively.

The revelation that the former president goes by “Jefe” sent social media into a delighted frenzy, with many expressing amazement at the unexpected Spanish moniker.

‘He Is Going to Stand Up for Her’: George W. Bush’s Fiery Response to Daughter Jenna Over Michelle Obama Has Fans Recalling the Exact Moment That Friendship Got Too Real

“Jefe” translates to “boss” or “chief” in Spanish and serves as slang for a parental figure in Mexican culture. The nickname perfectly captures the former president’s authoritative yet playful relationship with his grandchildren. Barbara described her daughter’s hilarious dynamic with her grandfather, explaining that Cora is his No. 1 fan and if he’s having a bad day he should call her because she’ll laugh at anything he says.

Fans on the “Today” show’s Instagram couldn’t get enough of the family revelation.

One follower commented, “Wow! Actual family values…imagine!” while another enthusiastically wrote, “Jefe, isn’t that just the best!”

A particularly touching response came from someone who shared their own family connection: “So Sweet, they call Grandpa George by the name of ‘Jefe?’ Our grandpa George was also called ‘Chief’ but in English. He owned a business and some of the staff called him Chief.”

However, not everyone embraced the family warmth. Some critics weighed in with skepticism, with one person writing, “So … we just gonna reinvent this family? He wink at Michelle and we forget everything,” while another added, “I have a nickname for gramps … has to do with that war he lied about.”

The Bush family’s tradition of creative nicknames extends far beyond “Jefe” and “Grammy.” Throughout the years, family members have accumulated an impressive collection of endearing monikers.

According to NBC News, the late Barbara Bush was affectionately known as “The Enforcer” for her no-nonsense approach to family rules. George H.W. Bush carried the childhood nickname “Poppy,” which inspired Jenna to name her daughter Poppy Louise. During their White House years, the Secret Service assigned Jenna and Barbara the code names “Twinkle” and “Turquoise” respectively.

Jenna’s husband Henry calls her “Shiny” or “Shiny Cat,” while George W. and Laura Bush go by “Bushy 1” and “Bushy 2” within family circles. Perhaps most amusing is Jenna’s revelation that her children sometimes call her “Jenna Bush” instead of mom, and one daughter has even started calling her “Kylie” after Kylie Jenner.

Despite the loving family dynamics, Jenna admits that having famous grandparents can sometimes embarrass her children.

Her 11-year-old daughter Mila has expressed concern about the Secret Service entourage that accompanies Laura Bush, telling her mother she finds it humiliating. When asked if she wanted her grandmother to attend “Bring Your Special Person to School Day,” Mila quickly declined, unable to imagine the attention it would bring.

The former president himself continues to create memorable moments that sometimes mortify his daughter.

Jenna has had to coach her father before public appearances, asking him to keep things low-key. Recent viral moments, including his playful interaction with Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter’s funeral, have kept the family’s group chat buzzing with reactions.

The nickname “Jefe” perfectly encapsulates George W. Bush’s evolution from world leader to doting grandfather, showing how even former presidents must adapt to the most important role of all: being loved unconditionally by their grandchildren.