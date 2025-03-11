‘Thought They Were Separated?’: Will Smith’s Blended Family Photo Derailed as Fans Point to Jada Pinkett Smith Following His Attempted Kiss with Latin Bombshell

A-lister Will Smith, 56, wants the world to know he is still a family man despite years-long gossip surrounding his marriage to “Set If Off” actress Jada Pinkett Smith, 53.

On March 10, the Oscar-winning actor shared an old photo to his Instagram page of himself sleeping on a couch outside as his spouse, his ex-wife and his three children stood behind him.

Jada gave birth to their son, Jaden Smith, in 1998, and their daughter, Willow Smith, in 2000. Will is also the father of Willard “Trey” Smith III, 32, shared with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Will Smith fans are concerned about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith following his viral performance with a Latin singer amid breakup rumors. (Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

“Someone say it was National Napping Day?” Smith wrote in the Instagram picture’s caption, referring to the day following the return of daylight saving time being recognized as National Napping Day.

The “Bad Boys” movie star’s post garnered mostly praise from his followers as many flooded the comment section to share their support for the Smiths.

“There’s no resentment in that pic. What a beautiful and unique family,” someone suggested. A similar reaction read, “What a hater’s saying, Will would never give up such a beautiful family, for what! We grow together, family!”

A few even asked, “Ohhh y’all still together” and “thought they were separated?”

However, a few commentators didn’t buy into the fake happy news writing, “She’s not going anywhere!!!!”

Another said, “Prolly faking it so he don’t have to deal with all their bulls—,” while a fourth wondered, “Will, what are you doing, bro? Send her away.”

Yet another Instagram user proposed the Smith family’s uncommon dynamics would be an interesting subject for a reality television show like “The Kardashians” on Hulu.

“Should have had a Kardashian type show with you lot, we know there’s enough drama in that house,” one individual joked about Will and Jada’s non-traditional relationship.

After meeting on the set of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1994, Will married Jada on December 31, 1997. Will played the titular character on the classic NBC sitcom.

By 2020, the Westbrook entertainment company co-founders publicly committed to their “bad marriage for life” despite living separately since 2016.

Reports of the celebrity couple’s unconventional marriage went into overdrive when news of Jada’s so-called extramarital “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina went viral. The following year, Smith confessed to his own infidelities in his memoir “Will.”

He and Jada revealing their plan to stay married despite seemingly seeing other people continued to ignite speculation about their respective love lives.

Smith’s post arrived weeks after his appearance at Univision’s 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro sparked more online conversation of a new possible romantic connection.

In February, Will collaborated with Spanish flamenco-pop artist India Martínez to open the award show, which acknowledges achievements in Latin music, by performing their “First Love” single with music producer Marcin.

The sensual performance included the Grammy-winning rapper dancing extremely close to Martínez. Will even seemed to go in for a staged kiss with the “Nuestro Mundo” album creator.

“I want that first passion. I want them first hugs. I want them hard cries. I want that FIRST LOVE,” Martínez captioned an Instagram clip of her on-stage presentation with Will, quoting lyrics from “First Love.”

Even though it seems Jada and Will have essentially accepted staying legally married while still dating outside their union, they continue to support each other in public.

The “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” hitmaker’s National Napping Day photo with his spouse and kids was also shared by Jada on social media on June 16, 2024 to celebrate Father’s Day