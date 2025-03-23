‘Will Damaged His Reputation Badly’: Will Smith Accused of Using ‘Uncle Phil’ as a ‘Prop’ to Sell Records as Tearful Onstage Breakdown Backfires

On Thursday, March 20, Will Smith returned to the stage, kicking off his “Based on a True Story” tour at the House of Blues in Las Vegas. However, the moment was bittersweet, as the veteran actor found himself moved to tears on multiple occasions during his set.

The majority upbeat show included a few moments where the “Men In Black” rapper took a pause to reflect on important events in his life, particularly the birth of his first child and the passing of his TV dad, James Avery.

Will Smith’s Tearful Breakdown Onstage Backfires as Critics Accuse Him of Using ‘Uncle Phil’ to Sell Records (Photos: Maureen Donaldson/Getty Images; Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Smith was moved to tears while discussing the traumatic birth of his son, Trey, now 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. After sharing a brief backstory, Smith went on to perform “Just the Two of Us,” the hit song he dedicated to Trey in 1997.

Smith became equally emotional as he took a moment to reflect on James Avery, the actor renowned for his role as Uncle Phil in the popular sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Tragically, Avery passed away in 2013 due to complications from open heart surgery, according to his publicist. As a tribute, Smith performed a cover of “Apache,” wiping his tears with a towel as images of Avery displayed in the background.

Unfortunately, the heartwarming moments failed to melt the ice in some critics’ hearts, as they shared skepticism about Smith’s sincerity on stage.

Will Smith sparks concern as he breaks down in tears during first show of comeback album tour https://t.co/oOJw0W0v7I — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 21, 2025

“Sorry. This trick won’t work. Will damaged his reputation badly. Also, how he acted after. He is utterly without remorse. His ego is massive,” one Yahoo commenter wrote.

“A lot of people don’t believe him anymore,” shared another.

“Above all else, the man is an actor. He’s pulling his resources and delivering a show – hoping to tug a few heartstrings in the process. So he used James Avery’s death (12 years ago) as a prop for his new album. That’s low,” a third critic stated.

Some fans felt a bit of sympathy for Smith, especially after the very tumultuous few years he’s had in the public eye.

One concerned fan wrote, “I have always enjoyed the extraordinary talent of Will Smith. I will always remember his performance in “The Pursuit of Happyness,” one of my favorite movies. However, something is troubling Mr. Smith. I have no clue as to what is causing his distress, but that Oscar slap revealed a lot about his lack of impulse control. It saddens me to see such a gifted actor deteriorate in such a dramatic manner. He needs serious counseling to deal with the demons that have apparently overtaken his art and life. I sincerely wish him well.”

Will Smith’s 26-date “Based on a True Story” tour aligns with the promotion of his first full-length album in two decades. Set to be released on Friday, March 28, “Based on a True Story” marks Smith’s return to the music scene since he released his last album, “Lost and Found” in 2005.



