‘Money Is Very Much a Motivator’: Bianca Censori Charging Kanye West Big Bucks to Stay In ‘Horrible’ Marriage, New Report Claims

Kanye West‘s consistent controversies, public rants, and financial disputes may be wearing him down, and his marriage to Bianca Censori could be crumbling under the weight of it all.

According to RadarOnline, an insider in the West camp says the 24-time Grammy winner is shelling out major bucks to prevent the 30-year-old Australian architect from proceeding with divorce plans.

The outlet claims the source revealed, “It’s not IF she leaves, it’s when. Everyone has known that from the start, but it’s now at a point where she’s ready to walk. He’s crossed too many lines and been so horrible.”

Bianca Censori shares a new post of her baring it all for social media followers. (Photo: @ye/Instagram)

The “tortured artist and his muse” bit has been the social persona of West and Censori since their December 2022 marriage. Throughout their relationship, Censori’s lewd and barely there attire has been the topic of many headlines and was known to be a product of West’s off-kilter creativity.

Censori has always been willing to participate in the 47-year-old’s plans to shock the public, but all that seemed to change after their appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper appeared on the red carpet alongside his wife, who was wearing a mink coat. At West’s request, Censori removed the coat to reveal a sheer mini-dress that left her appearing as though she was undressed.

In true Ye fashion, he later went on a social media rant after the jaw-dropping reveal and admitted to having “dominion over” his wife.

In since-deleted tweets, he said, “I have dominion over my wife. This ain’t no woke a– feminist sh–. She’s with a billionaire, why would she listen to any of you dumb a– broke b—–s?”

He continued his rant, “People say the red carpet look was her decision… Yes, I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to, but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval, you stupid a– woke pawns.”

Censori’s scantily clad comportment and refusal to speak out have caused her to be ridiculed by the public and even reportedly put her at odds with West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who allegedly expressed that she didn’t want Censori around the former couple’s children while wearing such scandalous attire.

According to the insider, the three years of berating that Censori has withstood were not done in vain.

“She’s been putting up with it all as a means to an end, to make a name for herself and build up a fortune,” they said.

“Money is very much a motivator for her,” they went on to say. “So if Kanye wants to hold off this divorce, he needs to start throwing serious cash at her. Like, many millions.”

“The more money he offers, the longer she will stay, she’s definitely in the power position and is out to milk as much as she can from him,” they added, according to Radar’s report.

The purported source also divulged their divorce would be a “disaster” for West’s already tarnished image.

The public has been privy to the fallout of West’s six-year marriage to Kardashian and was recently reminded when his former girlfriend, Amber Rose, disclosed his discourteous and controlling ways toward the women he dates is nothing new.

During her recent interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Rose spoke with host Shannon Sharpe about West’s affinity for sexually exploiting his mates.

“Kanye did the same thing to me and Kim. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That’s what he’s into. He wants all his friends to want to f—k his girlfriend.”