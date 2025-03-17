‘Are You Okay?’: Kelly Clarkson Still Missing In Action on Her Talk Show Despite Promises of Return and Fans Are Concerned

Kelly Clarkson has still been missing from her self-titled talk show but it appears that her fans have nothing to worry about.

Clarkson has caused quite a stir in the media with her absence from work. According to People, her disappearance started on March 3 and has been ongoing. However, the singer did return on March 4 and 5 without any explanation for her absence.

Since she’s been gone, there have been several celebrities that have stepped up to guest host. But her loyal audience remains worried and is concerned that she was missing due to health reasons. However, the updated news as of March 13 is that the talk show host is fine.

Kelly Clarkson’s absence cause concern among her fans. (Photo: @kellyclarkson/Instagram)

According to sources that spoke with TMZ, there is no cause for concern over her health. Rather the mother of two is dealing with a “personal matter that does not directly involve her.”

Clarkson was reportedly supposed to return back to work on Thursday, March 13, but was nowhere to be found once again. Instead runway model Molly Sims has stepped in for the singer-host to finish out the week on Friday, March 14.

Clarkson was still absent during the March 17 taping but her initial absence was apparently an abrupt one.

When Simu Liu stepped in as an impromptu guest host on March 3, he revealed that he had little to no notice that he was going to be taking on the role.

The Canadian actor was originally only coming on as a guest to promote his new movie “Last Breath” with his co-stars Woody Harrelson and Finn Cole. Instead, he not only interviewed them but also stayed on to interview the other following guests on the show.

Liu broke the news to Clarkson’s studio audience by saying, “I know this may shock many of you. But Kelly was not able to make it today, we’re sending her our very best.” He added, “Here’s the thing, I did not know that I was doing this until five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie ‘Last Breath.’ … So I’m here now, and I’m not one to back down from a challenge.”

And Liu’s no rookie in the hosting game. He’s hosted Clarkson’s show before, about three years ago. Other guest hosts the “Stronger” singer has had on the show since her disappearance include Roy Woods, Brooke Shields, and even comedian Wanda Sykes has stepped in.

On the Daily Mail’s report fans had different speculations about Clarkson playing hooky.

One person said, “She doesn’t need this or any other show. She’s worth at least $50 million. Could be she’s ambivalent about continuing and hasn’t yet brought herself to just pull the plug.”

Another person speculated that the singer might be leaving the show, writing, “She is so done” on X. Following reports about her missing the March 17 taping, one person wrote, “Why were you absent are you okay?”

Why were you absent are you okay — candace hearrell (@godisreal06) March 17, 2025

A third person commented on a post on her show’s page and threatened to no longer watch until she returns. “If Kelly doesn’t return soon, I won’t be so interested in watching the Kelly Clarkson show, and I suspect that the audience and ratings are going to start to drop , plus who really wants to attend a tapping without her,” they wrote.

But some came to her defense, suggesting Clarkson is keeping quiet about a personal matter for good reason.

“Kelly Clarkson will be back at her show. Leave her alone to deal with what is clearly a private personal matter. She’ll address it on her show if she wants to. This is normal work behavior: family crisis, you take time off work last minute to attend to it,” said another defender.

One final commentator added, “Molly is a good fill in, but we miss you Kelly. Hope you’re okay.”

No official date has been revealed for her return.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” was renewed for season 7 last December, ending its sixth season with an average of 1.2 million views per day.

Clarkson also shocked her supporters on March 13 after the band Rascal Flatts announced their song collaboration with her. The three-person group first shared the news on Thursday, with Clarkson following up the next day with a snippet of their song “I’m Movin’ On.”

The 42-year-old got some backlash from working with the group due to their association with the controversial President Donald J. Trump. Rascal Flatts recently performed at his inauguration in January along with Carrie Underwood, The Village People, Kid Rock and more.

She has also minimized her social media activity since Feb. 17 on X and Instagram, only sharing one post about “I’m Movin’ On.”