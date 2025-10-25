‘I Am So Angry Right Now’: Kelly Clarkson Loses It After Unexpected Confession from Black Actress Catches Her Off Guard

Kelly Clarkson is the latest person to find out there is truth to the old saying “Black don’t crack.”

Clarkson was visibly stunned on a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when she discovered something she never expected about Tony-winning actress Renée Elise Goldsberry

The “Hamilton” star. appeared on the Wednesday, Oct. 22, episode to discuss her impressive Broadway résumé and her upcoming debut solo album.

In the midst of bonding over creativity and artistry surrounding Goldsberry’s album, the “American Idol” alum innocently assumed her outlook might differ due to the age gap between her and Goldsberry.

Actress Renée Elise Goldsberry left Kelly Clarkson shocked after her major reveal during live show. (Photo: “The Kelly Clarkson Show”/ YouTube Screenshot)

Before the host could continue, Goldsberry, 54, stopped her. “Are you kidding me? she asked, referring to their supposed age difference.

“I’m 43, girl,” Clarkson said, before Goldsberry dropped the bomb. “I’m 50….” She paused before finishing the thought. “I don’t even know how old I am,” she added jokingly.

Clarkson sprang from her seat in disbelief. “I am so angry right now,” she declared, causing the audience to erupt in laughter.

Goldsberry stood beside her, trying to clear up the confusion. “It’s the ponytail,” she said, suggesting her hairstyle might be the secret to her youthful look.

Not buying it, Clarkson shouted, “I have a ponytail in too! We look very different!”

The way Kelly confidently says she is older has me cracking😭😂😂😂, but I totally get her Renee doesn't look a day older than 40 and even that.

Cr: KC_highroad pic.twitter.com/3gGapvX3a2 — Puto elfo del infierno (@YalenaYardeeen) October 23, 2025

Goldsberry complimented Clarkson’s beauty as the host continued to express disbelief about their age gap. “I thought you were 40,” Clarkson said. Goldsberry graciously accepted the compliment and replied, “Girl I was 40… many many years ago.”

Clarkson’s amazement only grew as she advised Goldsberry to look in the mirror every day and say, “Damn!”

A Clarkson fan page shared a clip of the playful exchange, and one viewer in the comments joked that we witnessed Clarkson realize a universal truth in real time. “That Black don’t crack real life realization had Kelly hopping out of her seat,” said one person.

“The standing up in disbelief is hilarious to me. It’s like her whole body revolted,” another follower wrote about Clarkson’s animated reaction.

The love for Goldsberry, who is actually 54, continued on her personal Instagram, where she shared some photos connected to the viral moment.

The first image showed the stunning multi-hyphenate outside the studio, wearing a nude top and matching sequined skirt beneath an oversized light-brown leather jacket, paired with a simple nude bag and the now-famous youthful ponytail.

“Honestly, I’m just as stunned as Kelly because I still thought you were joking when you started saying ‘Fifty-’ !!! How sway??!??” declared another fan.

Several comments celebrated the humor of the “ponytail” moment and how “gagged” Clarkson was upon realizing Goldsberry was nearly a decade older.

“You look amazing I have been a fan since One Life to Live,” one fan wrote, referencing Goldsberry’s four-year run on the soap opera as attorney Evangeline Williamson.

And despite how Clarkson views herself, many have praised her wrinkle-free smooth skin and “looking younger than” some imagined.