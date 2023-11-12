Michael Strahan Missing In Action on ‘GMA’ and Other Shows, Here’s Why Fans Think He Could Be Planning His Exit

In case you missed it, Michael Strahan has not sat in his “Good Morning America” chair in more than a week.

Strahan joined the show as a regular contributor in 2014, but he wouldn’t become full-time until 2016. He co-anchors the show with Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee and George Stephanopoulos but has not been seen since his last appearance on the daytime ABC show on Oct. 26.

Fans on social media began expressing concern for Strahan after noticing he has also been absent from his gigs hosting “Fox NFL Sunday” and “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

Michael Strahan has been missing for two weeks on “Good Morning America.” (Photo: Michael Strahan screenshot / YouTube)

On Nov. 1, one X user asked, “@GMA just curious where’s @michaelstrahan? we haven’t seen him for the last week and a half?”

“Where is Michael #Strahan@michaelstrahan? Haven’t seen homie on #GMA or #NFLonFox! Hope he is good,” noted another fan.

@GMA just curious where’s @michaelstrahan? we haven’t seen him for the last week and a half? — Richard herlihy (@richard_herlihy) November 1, 2023

Fans reacted to the news by noting their concern for the former NFL star.

“Prayers out to the Legend. Hope all is well,” added another fan. “You are missed and we are praying for you and your family Michael.@michaelstrahan,” replied one.

Strahan co-hosted “Live! With Regis and Kelly” in 2010, but returned as the official co-host of “Live! With Kelly and Michael” two years later. Despite the show’s high ratings, ABC announced in 2016 that the Emmy-winning host was leaving the show to work full-time on “GMA.”

Since not appearing on “GMA” since Oct. 26, the former New York Giants player also hasn’t posted on social media since Oct. 25, when he shared a clip from “The $100,000 Pyramid” game show.

During the latest broadcast of “Fox NFL Sunday” on Nov. 5, Strahan’s co-host Curt Menefee told viewers, “Michael Strahan isn’t with us this week, dealing with a personal family matter.”

A statement with similar verbiage was shared with “Entertainment Tonight” on Nov. 7, stating that the talk show host will not be appearing on “GMA” as a result of “personal” issues.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” said a spokesperson from ABC. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

The statement continued, “Michael is a huge presence at ‘GMA’ and his absence is definitely felt. He’s universally adored. Everyone wishes him the best as he deals with personal family matters. The hope is for him to get back to work soon.”

The exact nature of Strahan’s “personal matters” has not yet been revealed. Two months ago, he explored his family’s history in Shankleville, Texas for a recent “GMA” segment to meet his long-lost family members.

Earlier this month, he attended a football game at MetLife Stadium with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli, and one of their 19-year-old twin daughters, Isabella. Over two weeks later, their other daughter, Sophia, posted poolside pics, in which she also tagged her sister.

Strahan also has two adult children, Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, whom he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchinson.

