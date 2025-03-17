‘Tom Changed His Face’: Tom Cruise Spotted on Night Out with Ben Affleck’s Ex-Girlfriend But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About His Drastic New Look 

American actor Tom Cruise, 62, was photographed with Ana de Armas, 36, in London, and many fans are focusing more on the A-lister’s face than his apparent date.

Page Six reports Cruise and Armas took a helicopter to the London Heliport on March 14. Images of the “Top Gun: Maverick” star and the Cuban-born actress from the location hit the internet shortly afterward

Tom Cruise’s drastic transformation becomes center of attention while on date with Ben Affleck’s ex. ((Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

The gossip outlet’s readers shared their thoughts on Cruise’s current look as his facial features were a big topic of conversation in the comment section.

“Tom changed his face so dramatically that he’s hard to recognize. Boyish good looks gone,” one person expressed. Someone else replied, “It’s very hard to lose your looks to age, especially when you make your living from being very attractive.

“Tom kinda looks like he’s had fillers… and did too much,” another commenter stated. Similarly, someone wrote, “If Cruise keeps blowing up his once pretty face with fillers, it’s going to pop like a balloon.”

An additional person wrote, “His face looks completely different.”

Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana de Armas, 36, touch down in London together after helicopter ride https://t.co/EYiO2ZqlRM pic.twitter.com/S6nsP6UKVs — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2025

Cruise has not publicly admitted to getting cosmetic injections to reduce wrinkles and improve facial contours.

However, the Golden Globe Award winner’s appearance in a Super Bowl LIX promotional ad in February sparked filler speculation from plastic surgeons who were contacted by tabloids to comment on the speculation.

“The biggest thing is his jawline definition has changed, and he now looks a little fuller on the Super Bowl and a bit more stretched out,” Dr. Gaurav Bharti of North Carolina told The Daily Mail.

Bharti added, “This can happen because of weight gain, or potentially due to an over-abundance of fillers in the area that stretches the skin out and adds more volume to his face.”

In a 2011 interview with Playboy, a then-50-year-old Cruise rebuffed rumors he underwent the knife for plastic surgery by declaring, “I haven’t, and I never would.”

Cruise’s London outing with Armas also led to reactions about a possible romantic connection between the famous Scientologist and the onetime “Saturday Night Live” guest hostess.

“Run Ana run! Unless you’re into Scientology, you better get out while you can. How many facelifts and hair transplants has Cruise had??” a concerned obeserver voiced under a People article.

An even harsher comment read, “They deserve each other. She’s a gold digger and he’s a crazy cult member.” Yet a third person warned, “Watch out, girl. He’s grooming you to join his cult.”

In constrast, One of Cruise’s fans suggested, “Hey, I’m just happy he’s finally happy again. He works hard giving us amazing movies the least we can do is stop judging him and wish him well!

“She’s an adult. She’s dated Affleck. She definitely knows what she’s doing. Nothing to worry about for this beautiful and smart woman,” a supporter of Armas offered.

Armas previously dated Academy Award-winning movie director Ben Affleck, 52, from March 2020 to January 2021. She first met Affleck during the filming of the “Deep Water” erotic thriller which was released in 2022.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told People. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Prior to the one-year liaison with Affleck, Armas was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 until 2013.

The “Knives Out” cast member has also been romantically tied to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, in recent months.

Armas and Cruise caught the attention of celebrity watchers when they were spotted in February 2025 on Valentine’s Day weekend in London’s Soho neighborhood.

A source informed People that a dinner meeting in the Soho area involving Cruise and Armas on Feb. 13 was set up to talk about “potential collaborations” and the two entertainers are “just friends.”

Cruise has an extensive list of well-known exes throughout his 45-year Hollywood career. He was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, and Katie Holmes from 2005 to 2012.

Kidman and Cruise adopted two children, a daughter named Isabella (born in 1992) and a son named Connor (born in 1995). Holmes gave birth to Cruise’s second daughter, Suri Cruise, in April 2006.

Additionally, the father of three is known to have dated Rebecca De Mornay, Cher, and Penélope Cruz. There have been unconfirmed whispers he had flings with Heather Locklear, Renée Zellweger, and Sofia Vergara as well.