‘PullIng Him Back Into Old Drama’: Katie Holmes Reportedly Warned to Back Off as Tom Cruise’s Younger Romance with New Woman Heats Up

“Top Gun Maverick” actor Tom Cruise and “Dawson’s Creek” actress Katie Holmes have been separated for 13 years, but the former couple cannot escape being tied to each other in the press.

Cruise, 63, married Holmes, 46, in November 2006. They finalized their divorce in August 2012, and the two share a 19-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. Cruise is allegedly dating “Blade Runner 2049” actress Ana de Armas.

Earlier this year, reports began circulating that Holmes pressed the heart on a May 1-dated Instagram post about Cruise and de Armas’ rumored romance being confirmed just days before her 37th birthday. Katie allegedly unliked the image after fans noticed the gesture.

Ex-couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise are apparently still not on good terms after divorcing in 2012, if a new tabloid report is to be believed. (Photos: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images)



RadarOnline recently published an article about the supposed current state of Cruise and his fellow co-parent’s relationship following Holmes apparently rescinding that social media co-sign about her ex-husband’s new love interest.

“Tom and Katie haven’t been in contact for years, so he was shocked to find out she was engaging with posts about him and basically stalking his new romance. He sees it as desperate and unsettling,” an unnamed source purportedly told the tabloid.

The insider also insisted that the “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” star does not want Holmes in his life “at all” before adding, “Tom still hasn’t let go of how their marriage ended. It was harsh – one moment they were together, and the next she had left with attorneys already lined up.”

Cruise and Holmes’ marriage came to an end as unsubstantiated gossip pointed the finger at the Hollywood icon’s association with the controversial church as part of the reasons Katie allegedly fled from her then-husband.

“Tom is in a good place – his career is thriving, and he’s finally found balance. The last thing he needs is Katie making news and pulling him back into old drama,” RadarOnline’s source stated. “Even if it was accidental, he doesn’t see it that way. To him, it feels like she’s deliberately provoking him.”

The latest news story connected to Cruise and Holmes was met with skepticism online. For instance, a commenter posted, “Doubt she really cares what he does as long as he leaves her and her daughter alone.”

A like-minded person wrote, “She hasn’t blinked an eye at that man since she removed herself and her daughter from his life. Why now, after all these years, would she care about who he is dating? Fake news.”

There were also critical comments focused on de Armas, 37, being Cruise’s current girlfriend. The 27-year age gap between the 2022 Honorary Palme d’Or recipient and the Havana-born immigrant was a point of contention for several people.

“He’s old enough to be that woman’s father. I don’t know what’s wrong with these Hollywood actors. They always have to have some young woman hanging on their arm. He’s pathetic as he gets older,” expressed a Cruise detractor.

In addition to Holmes and de Armas, Cruise has been romantically linked to other celebrities, including “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer Cher and Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz. He was also married to his “Days of Thunder” co-star Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001.

Kidman and Cruise are the adoptive parents of a daughter named Isabella Cruise (born 1992) and a son named Connor Cruise (born 1995). Again, the Church of Scientology was cited as a possible cause for the breakup.

With the success of the “Mission: Impossible” and “Top Gun” action film franchises, Tom has remained a heavyweight force in the movie industry after five decades of being a megastar. His “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” grossed $598 million at the worldwide box office in 2025.

Holmes broke out as a teen idol with her portrayal of Joey Potter on the “Dawson’s Creek” television series from 1998 to 2003. She recently had a guest role on a 2025 episode of “Poker Face.”

In 2025, de Arma starred in the “John Wick” spinoff motion picture “Ballerina.” Her filmography also features 2022’s “Blonde,” 2023’s “Ghosted,” and 2024’s “Eden.” Her performance in “Blonde” scored de Arma a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.