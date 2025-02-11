‘Whose Face Was Tom Cruise Wearing?’: ‘Mission Impossible’ Star’s Drastic New Look Leaves Fans Stunned

Actor Tom Cruise’s recent appearance in a Fox Super Bowl LIX promotional clip had fans talking — but not about football.

The 62-year-old action star, who for years was lauded by some in Hollywood for his age-defying good looks and high-octane performances, appeared in a dramatic pregame segment. After checking it out, many viewers were more focused on his appearance than the words he was saying.

Actor Tom Cruise is under fire after Super Bowl pre-game video aired and sparked widespread conversations about his looks. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

The promotional clip, which aired ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, featured Cruise walking through a dimly lit room filled with video screens showcasing historic NFL moments.

As he delivered a monologue reminiscent of his “Mission: Impossible” franchise, social media erupted with reactions, with many fans struggling to recognize him.

“The long winding road here has all led to this.” @TomCruise welcomes us to Super Bowl LIX 💪 pic.twitter.com/bPhbS9OgGi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Viewers quickly flooded social media with speculation and conspiracy theories about what may have contributed to Cruise’s altered appearance … and their ideas were much more imaginative than the clone rumors that haunted his ex-wife Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend, Jamie Foxx.

“Took me a while to realize that was Tom Cruise,” one X user admitted, while another asked, “Whose face was Tom Cruise wearing? It looked familiar, but I couldn’t make it out.”

Whose face was Tom Cruise wearing? It looked familiar, but I couldn't make it out. — PamelaIN (@SoinPamela) February 10, 2025

Theories ranged from cosmetic surgery and digital manipulation to AI-enhanced imagery.

One critic quipped, “Tom Cruise looks like Tom Cruise wearing a Tom Cruise skin suit,” while another compared him to a Chuck E. Cheese animatronic granted a wish to become human for a day.

Some fans took it a step further, questioning whether artificial intelligence played a role in the ad.

“Tom Cruise is AI embodied,” one user claimed.

Others pointed out that his face seemed unnaturally smooth and tight, with one viewer joking, “Tom Cruise on this #SuperBowlLIX talking about pressure—there is no greater pressure than that of his skin trying to stay stretched on his face.”

Tom Cruise on this #SuperBowlLIX talking about pressure- there is no greater pressure than that of his skin trying to stay stretched on his face — Leslie (@NotHipped2That) February 9, 2025

Some even compared Cruise’s new look to other celebrities.

“Tom Cruise morphing into Dustin Hoffman?” one person wrote.

Tom Cruise is morphing into

Dustin Hoffman pic.twitter.com/nWXKaRXbzU — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) February 9, 2025

The buzz surrounding Cruise’s appearance isn’t entirely new. Over the years, the actor has been at the center of speculation about whether he has undergone cosmetic procedures. While he has never publicly confirmed having any work done, his appearance at certain events has led to discussions about Botox, fillers, or even surgical enhancements, the Daily Mail reports.

Adding fuel to the fire, some fans pointed out inconsistencies in his recent public appearances. One person suggested possible digital enhancement. Others speculated that heavy makeup, lighting effects, or even deepfake technology may have played a role in altering his face for the high-profile ad.

“Why does Tom Cruise look like a deepfake of Tom Cruise,” one person wrote.

Why does Tom Cruise look like a deepfake of Tom Cruise — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) February 9, 2025

One social media user even referenced Cruise’s ties to Scientology, writing, “Scientology is not working for Tom Cruise’s face. WTF?”

Despite the online jokes and concerns, not everyone was critical. Some fans defended Cruise, attributing his evolving look to natural aging.

“Tom Cruise finally looking old makes me feel old,” one person wrote.

While his appearance sparked debate, there’s no denying that the four-time Oscar nominated star still commands attention.

His Super Bowl cameo was strategically timed with the release of the trailer for “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” set to hit theaters on May 23.

This comes just months after his Dec. 17 appearance at the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award ceremony in London, where similar discussions about his unrecognizable looks arose as he accepted honors for his contributions to the Navy and Marine Corps through his acting career.

For all the conversation about his looks, Cruise continues to be one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Whether his Super Bowl appearance was the result of natural aging, cosmetic enhancements, or digital effects, it proves one thing: people are still fascinated by him.

While some fans are questioning what’s behind his changing face, others are simply looking forward to his next big movie. Love him or speculate about him, Cruise remains a cultural icon who can still steal the show — even before the game starts.