Snoop Dogg Called Out for Hiring a White Woman as VP of His Death Row Records, ‘We Need Us In These Positions’

Snoop Dogg is making more big moves with Death Row Records after acquiring the music label almost a year ago. His latest move, however, isn’t meeting the approval of some, as the “Nuthin But a ‘G’ Thang” rapper has appointed a white woman as vice president and head of publishing for the label.

Kat MacLean Daley will report directly to Snoop, and her primary focus will be on Death Row’s publishing business, according to Music Business Worldwide.

Snoop Dogg splits fans after he hires a white woman as the VP of Death Row Records. (Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

Daley’s hiring has social media users speaking out. “We need us in these positions,” said one person. Another wrote, “I just don’t like that honestly they know white are capitalizing off our music and don’t care who it affects and I’m sure they’re are capable blacks that can do the same but we just don’t really look out for each other.”

She is expected to expand the label’s catalog and roster, as well as manage the label’s existing relationships with writers, producers and estates.

Daley said that her goal is to “modernize” the label’s existing deals, and “leverage and license the legendary catalog.” The new VP said she hopes to “bring Death Row to the tops of people’s minds and playlists.”

Daley has over half a decade of experience, dating back to 2016 when she was a college marketing rep at Universal Music Group. She graduated summa cum laude at Berklee College of Music with a double major in music business management and professional music in May 2017.

Two months after graduating, she earned a full-time position at Universal Music Publishing Group where she worked her way up the ladder, becoming director for music sampling and business development before leaving to work for Snoop.

During her time at UMPG, Daley cleared samples for artists like Drake and Beyoncé, as well as worked on film soundtracks like the summer blockbuster “Barbie,” which featured songs by Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, Ice Spice and others. In an Instagram post commemorating her new position, Daley said she was “grateful,” and she thanked the rapper for trusting her.

News about her position was also shared in a joint post from Snoop and Death Row with the caption, “Growing and expanding.”

Some users have expressed that a white person was not a good choice to run the label that used to house hardcore rappers such as Dr. Dre, Tupac, Nate Dogg and The Lady of Rage.

Others felt like Daley’s credentials were more important than her race as one person commented, “Snoop doing everything that should’ve been done in the 90s. Trying to build for long term.”

“Kat’s already a legend in the world of clearances and publishing, and her drive and discipline was what I wanted to bring to Death Row,” Snoop told Music Business Worldwide. “Talent that has been a part of Death Row for over 30 years deserves to have their songs heard, but also to be properly licensed and paid as songwriters and producers.”

Snoop believes Daley is the right person to carefully handle Death Row’s history while also pushing it toward the future.