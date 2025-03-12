‘I Think It’s Kind of Sad’: Chrissy Teigen Hits Back at Nosy Troll After Treatment of Her Father Comes Under Scrutiny

Former model and television personality Chrissy Teigen has never been one to hold back on social media, and she proved it once again after clapping back at a critic questioning why her father is in assisted living.

The mother of four recently shared a video with her nearly 42 million Instagram followers, giving them a peek into her love for crafting and her home life.

“So this is the bar in the house but mainly it is my crafting storage,” Teigen explained in the video, dressed in a denim shirt and sporting classic gold hoop earrings.

Chrissy Teigen hopped in her comments to clap back after someone asked her about her father, Ron Teigen’s, living arrangement. (Photo: @pepperthai2/Instagram)

She continued, “I love crafting. I always have for a really long time. I hold crafting classes at my dad’s assisted living place. I’m a Girl Scout troop mom. Aside from those things, I honestly just really like to sit down and watch Bravo and do crafts.”

What was meant to be a lighthearted post quickly turned controversial when a follower questioned her family decisions in a now-deleted comment: “Why is your dad in an assisted living center? :((“

When pressed further by others online, the critic added, “Just think it’s kind of sad to throw your parents in an old home instead of taking care of them yourself.”

Teigen wasted no time setting the record straight. She responded firmly, “[The reason her dad is in assisted living is] because I am not a doctor and he needs full-time care. It’s wonderful and he loves it. It’s five minutes from home. Go away.”

This isn’t the first time Teigen has been open about her father Ron Teigen Sr.’s living situation. In April 2024, the 85-year-old moved into an assisted living community, and Teigen shared the news on Instagram.

The caption read, “It is so wonderful to have him just minutes away from us now, seeing him so happy and thriving.”

Her husband, EGOT winner John Legend, also spoke about Ron’s health in 2024, telling TMZ that he had “not been doing well” and was currently hospitalized. The couple has since taken in Ron’s pet parrot, Audrey, while he receives care.

“She’s loud sometimes, but she’s a welcome addition to the house,” Legend shared, adding, “We’re a very pet-centric family.”

Despite the critic’s persistence, many of Teigen’s followers rushed to her defense.

One supporter commented, “You know literally nothing of his situation and yet, you just made that comment.”

Another shared their personal experience, “Do not listen to people… until they are at that point they have no idea. My parents live with me… do I wish they were in assisted living sometimes no most of the time. It is a lot. And sad and a lot and really f—king sad.”

Still, the original critic doubled down, “Just think it would get lonely for parents at that age to be in an assisted facility instead of at home with their kids and families, feeling like a part of their everyday lives. Not trying to come at you.”

What the critic may not have realized is how involved Teigen and her family remain in Ron’s life. Just recently, Teigen’s daughter Luna, 8, and her Girl Scout Troop visited the assisted living community, making ranch dressing and serving pigs in a blanket to residents, including her grandfather.

“If you are able, volunteering at a retirement home, nursing home or assisted living community can be such a fulfilling and beautiful experience,” Teigen wrote in part on Instagram, shortly after he was admitted. “My mom has been taking my sister and I since we were little, and now it’s just so special to get to go and see pops too. I try to go as often as possible, and my cup is filled every time.”

According to SCMP.com, Ron, a retired electrician, has always been close to Teigen. He famously got her face tattooed on his arm for her 33rd birthday, a move that showcased his devotion to his daughter. Despite his 2019 divorce from Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, who has since moved back to her native Thailand, he remains an active part of Teigen’s household.

Teigen and Legend have always been open about their family dynamics, with Ron’s well-being a top priority. Living nearby, she and her children visit frequently, keeping him involved in their lives.

This is sure to play a role in whether or not the family moves from California to New York.

While balancing her public career and raising four kids with Legend, Teigen remains firm in her decision to place her father in assisted living. Some may question it, but she believes it’s best for his health and happiness.

For now, Ron seems well cared for, enjoying visits from his grandchildren and the crafting classes his daughter hosts at his assisted living community.