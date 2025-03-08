‘They Straightened Up’: Steve Harvey Reveals How His Sons ‘Ticked Him Off’ for ‘Taking Advantage’ of His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey, 68, does not play when it comes to his wife, Marjorie. This was evident when the comedian confronted two of his sons for attempting to take advantage of their mother’s kindness.

Recently, Harvey shared an old clip of him and Marjorie discussing parenting with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

The Harveys’ conversation with Winfrey happened during season four of the “Oprah’s Life Class” television program, which initially aired in September 2014.

Talk show host Steve Harvey shares the story about disciplining his sons after they tried to take advantage of his wife Marjorie Harvey. (Photos: @marjorieharvey / Instagram; Steve Harvey / Facebook)

On Feb 17, Steve’s verified Facebook page uploaded a clip from “Life Class” titled “Lessons from Parenting: Raising 7 Kids with Discipline” to the social media platform.

“One time, I didn’t wanna do something for the boys. They came in there and cried and whined, and then Marjorie kind of went along with it,” Steve told Oprah and the live studio audience.

He continued, “Then, my sons took advantage of that. And when I came in, it ticked me off. So I pulled them in my office. I said, ‘Let me explain something to you. You don’t go to your mother for nothing else.’”

Harvey suggested Marjorie has a “nurturing quality” because she is a woman. “The Original Kings of Comedy” star also insisted the couple needed to deal with their sons “a little differently.”

The Family Feud host added, “They have got to learn that it’s earn it every step of the way. She said, ‘Okay, Steve. What you wanna do?’ We take it all back.”

Marjorie recalled their sons came to her with a “sob story” which prompted her to go against their father’s initial course of action of taking away certain privileges.

“It came back and bit me in the face,” Marjorie admitted. Steve went on to say he took back his sons’ used cars during their freshman year in college for bringing home unacceptable grades.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner explained, “You graduate, get a degree, you get a car for a graduation gift. They have not had a car in four years, going on five. And you know what? They straightened up.”

Harvey’s resurfaced video from over a decade ago still sparked commentary from Facebook users in 2025.

“Tough Love… it works… ‘They’ll be alright!!!’” one commenter exclaimed. Another person posted, “We give them a chance until they prove us wrong. They have to learn.”

“So true, I was raised spoiled by grandparents, but did not get a car, all of my friends got cars but me, I bought my own first car. Both of them are great parents,” read a third comment in response to Steve’s disciplinary actions for his sons.

Additionally, a fan declared, “Discipline is the main key.” Yet another person wrote, “Parenting is dynamic, discipline is the watch word irrespective of age and gender. Period.”

One individual portrayed Steve and Marjorie as ideal guardians, writing, “I wish more parents were like this… We see the bad results of spoiling your children every day.”

Steve first became a father when his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, gave birth to twin girls, Brandi and Karli, in August 1982.

The “Think Like a Man” actor welcomed a son named Broderick Harvey Jr. with Marcia in April 1991. Steve and his first spouse later got divorced in 1994.

Wynton Harvey arrived in July 1997 after Steve married his second wife, Mary Shackelford, in June 1997. Steve’s marriage to Shackelford legally ended in November 2005.

In June 2007, Harvey wed Marjorie after they originally met at a comedy club in 1990. She went into the relationship with three children from previous partners.

Marjorie is the biological mother of Morgan Hawthorne (born May 1985) and Jason Harvey (born August 1991) by her ex-husband, Jim Townsend.

She also had Lori Harvey (born January 1997) with her second husband, Donnell Woods. After tying the knot with Marjorie, Steve adopted Morgan, Jason, and Lori.



Steve and Marjorie did not specify which of the three sons lost access to their vehicles for underachieving in school.

Considering Steve mentioned the boys were both college freshmen at the time his parenting story took place, it is likely the Omega Psi Phi fraternity member was referring to Broderick and Jason.

Both Broderick and Jason were born in the same year and would have been around college age in 2014. Steve and Marjorie’s youngest son, Wynton, is six years younger than his brothers.

The Harvey blended family is regularly showcased on Marjorie’s Instagram page. For example, she shared numerous photos of the clan’s 2024 summer vacation to Europe to celebrate the couple’s 17th wedding anniversary.