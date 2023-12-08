‘Handsome’ Runs In the Family as Steve Harvey Fans Melt Over Photo of His ‘Fine’ Sons

Steve Harvey is no longer the only man in his family who has ladies batting an eye in his direction. After sharing a photo of two of his three sons, Wynton and Broderick, it is clear to swooning fans that the handsome gene was passed down from the entertainer.

On Dec. 7, the “Family Feud” host posted a dapper image of the two men. Wynton, 26, was dressed in an all-black suit and black button-up. His older brother, 32, wore a black suit and white button-up for an unspecified formal event. Both men had on stylish eyewear as they posed with stoic facial expressions.

Steve Harvey fans swoon over his handsome sons, Wynton (left in right photo) and Broderick Harvey (right in right photo). (Photos: @iamsteveharvey/Instagram; Iamsteveharvey/X)

Steve ditched words and instead opted to caption the post with a black heart. More than a few of his followers, however, expressed that his sons were very easy on the eyes. One user posted, “Fine young men ..everything on point !” While a second onlooker wrote, “Handsome young men..Be Proud Mr Harvey!”

Wynton is reportedly an Atlanta-based photographer and the only child the comic shares with his second wife, Mary Shackelford. The former couple were married for nine years when they divorced in 2005. At one point in time, he also tried his hand at launching a clothing line named Yervah. The defunct brand has since been reimagined as a swimwear line founded by his sister, Lori Harvey.

Despite having a model-esque social presence where he shows off his travels and fashionable looks, not much else about Wynton’s private life is plastered on the internet for public consumption. What may be the most intimate detail about his past that garnered attention was his past romance with Taylor Gordon, daughter of broadcaster Ed Gordon.

Broderick, Steve’s eldest son, is one of three children he shares with his first wife, Marcia Harvey. The exes are also parents to twin daughters, Karli and Brandi. Like his younger brother, Broderick also has a love for the camera and runs his own photography business.

He also leads Harvhouse, a company that curates playlists that are available on SoundCloud. Thus far, he has managed to keep his romantic life offline.

The entertainment mogul is a proud father to a total of seven kids and a grandfather to many. When Steve married his third wife, Marjorie Harvey, in 2007 he also adopted her three children daughters, Morgan and Lori and son Jordan.