‘Not Going to Give Up In Investigating’: Maxine Waters Worked Up MAGA Critics Accusing Her of ‘Trying to Incite a Revolt’ After She’s Misquoted As Saying Elon Musk Hacked the Elections

Before Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, there was Maxine Waters, the longtime Black congresswoman from Los Angeles who has been a thorn in the side of Republican presidents dating back to George H.W. Bush (Bush 41).

Never afraid to speak her mind, Waters remains a dedicated critic of the GOP, and she’s a fierce opponent of President Trump and his acolytes like Elon Musk.

U.S Representative Maxine Waters remains in staunch opposition to President Donald Trump as she rises on MAGA’s enemy list. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

Naturally, MAGA nation has opposition to the threats of MAGA nation, though Donald Trump’s more rabid supporters have placed the 86-year-old St. Louis native high on its enemies list.

On Monday, Waters appeared on The Breakfast Club’s State of the People 24-hour marathon to discuss why she chose not to attend the president’s speech before Congress.

Within those remarks she touched on Elon Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

“We don’t know everything that Elon Musk has done with his high-technology ass,” Waters said. “We don’t know what he’s been accused of by some, as it may relate to the election. But we’re not going to give up in investigating.”

The clip, shared by the End Wokeness account and misquotes Waters in the caption, ends there. It was later reported on by the conservative Washington Examiner, which reported Waters said she was investigating Musk for interfering with the election, which isn’t entirely correct.

On Twitter, MAGA influencer Benny Johnson retweeted the clip, also incorrectly quoting Waters in his caption: “Elon Musk, with his high-tech ass may have hacked our last election.”

Again, that’s a somewhat inaccurate characterization of Waters’ comments.

Naturally, they unleashed MAGA’s fury, with social media users seizing upon her alleged claim that the 2024 election was stolen by Musk for Trump.

“They’re trying to incite a revolt,” wrote one Trump supporter on X.

“So you admit it’s hackable… Maybe we all agree on voter ID and paper ballots!” added another.

For the record, there’s no conclusive evidence that Musk rigged the election, though there are “some,” as Waters stated, who believe he did.

The Election Truth Alliance (ETA), a self-described nonpartisan, nonprofit organization founded in December 2024, said its analysis in Clark County, Nevada, produced results “consistent with vote manipulation.”

SMART Elections, a nonpartisan project focused on improving election security, reported the drop-off votes in key swing states during the 2024 election “seems strange.”

Waters essentially said more investigation is needed. The remainder of her comments were largely ignored but just as provocative.

“You know that I wasn’t about to put up with that bullsh-t that he was going to talk about tonight,” she said about her decision to skip Trump’s speech. “You know that I think he’s the most deplorable, dishonest, no-good man that I’ve ever encountered in my life. He has insulted us, he’s insulted the American people.”

Waters was just getting started.

“He’s a sexual predator. He’s everything absolutely awful that you can describe in a human being. I’ve never met anything like him before,” she said. “I’ve worked with gang members, the Crips, the Bloods, everybody … I’ve never encountered anybody like Trump. “

“It’s not nice to say, but I told you so when he first ran,” she concluded.

Crockett, who also appeared on the “Breakfast Club” YouTube marathon, gave Waters her flowers, saying she tries to follow the veteran congresswoman’s lead.

“She did not hold back,” Crockett said. “She going to call that motherf***er what he is. We’re both from the Show-Me State. This is what you’re going to get from St. Louis.”

Crockett said she attended Trump’s speech so she could turn her back to him “like he turned his back on the American people.”