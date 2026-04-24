‘I’m Not Racist!’: Ohio Florist Scrambles to Delete His Page After Viral Slur-Filled Attack on Black Uber Driver, But the Screenshots Were Already Everywhere

An Ohio flower shop owner has deleted his social media pages after a video of him hurling insults and using racial slurs towards an Uber driver went viral.

The video, posted by the driver’s son, Antonio Moss, on TikTok, shows the fiery exchange.

Ray Valentine, owner of Valentine Floral, says he is not racist after a video of him using racial slurs goes viral (Photo: Facebook/Ray Valentine and ABC 6)

In the video, you hear the driver, Kimberly Moss, trying to get a signature from Ray Valentine, the owner of Valentine Floral in Columbus, Ohio.

It appears Valentine gets upset when Moss tries to return the flowers and starts telling her to “get out” and “go to hell.”

“B—H I’M TELLING YOU, GET OUT OF MY STORE!”

‘I Hate…Chimps!’: Racist Houston Cop Joins Unemployment Line After Proudly Hurling the N-word 16 Times in Viral Video

Valentine then follows Moss out of the store, as she tells him she’s going to call the police.

“That’s why you deliver for Uber bitch,” Valentine yelled at Moss. “GET OUT, DON’T COME IN HERE AND TALK TO ME LIKE THAT!”

During the exchange, Moss remained calm until Valentine began yelling slurs and misogynistic insults at her.

Moss’ son said the video left him stunned.

“It’s my mom, you know?” Moss’s son told ABC 6. “My mom’s the sweetest woman I’ve ever met. Like Mother Teresa, I never heard anybody speak to my mother like that, so it was complete anger.”

Valentine told ABC 6 the argument was a misunderstanding over a bouquet delivery that had gone too far.

“I have many friends of color. I’m not racist,” Valentine told ABC 6. “What happened yesterday came across as being racist. And I deeply apologize. And I wish I could make it up to her. But I probably won’t be able to. And that’s something we’ll have to live with.”

Valentine added he plans to take an anger management course and customer service training.

But as the video spread online, so did anger over Valentine’s actions. He soon took to his Facebook to acknowledge the video.

“I am truly sorry to anyone I had offended or hurt by the bad choice of words used,” Valentine wrote. “Kimberly, the Uber driver, I’m deeply sorry you were pulled into such misconduct on my behalf. I truly regret speaking to you in such a horrible manner.”

Valentine, for the second time, insists he is “not a racist” person and that he does not like to use racial slurs.

“I’m not making excuses; there is video of my bad choice in words, but this should not define me,” he wrote. “I’m human, and I make mistakes. Today is a prime example.”

The Atlanta Black Star did further digging into Valentine’s background and found a post he made less than a month ago, using a similar racial slur.

“What’s up with this Japan—a? He is hard to figure out. Whose side is he playing on FR? Don’t come at me with no BS or racial s—t! IYKYK WHO IM TALKING ABOUT!” the shop owner wrote on Facebook.

Since the incident, it appears Valentine has deleted all of his social media and unlisted his business from Google.

The Atlanta Black Star tried calling the store, but it went straight to a voicemail that wasn’t set up yet.