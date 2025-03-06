‘I Ignorantly Jumped on the Trump Train’: Florida Dentist Who Sent Over 100 Violent, Racist Death Threats to Public Figures Over Election Expresses Regret During Sentencing

A Florida dentist who pleaded guilty to charges connected to numerous racist online threats he penned to dozens of public figures has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Richard Glenn Kantwill was arrested last summer for a months-long messaging spree in which he used Facebook and Instagram to send more than 100 threats to over 40 individuals, even after being warned by the FBI to stop.

Richard Glenn Kantwill (Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

According to federal prosecutors, Kantwill sent the threats to multiple political figures, a media personality, a pastor, an author, and an election official between September 2019 and July 2020. He also sent more threats to four public figures between April 2022 and April 2024.

The FBI said Kantwill targeted specific individuals because of their political commentary and ran an “almost year-long campaign of terror,” sending messages ridden with racist and homophobic language and praise for President Donald Trump.

According to court documents cited by WFLA, he wrote a message to a cable news channel, threatening to kill one a news correspondent and his family, by stating, “We will kidnap and kill his kids in captivity….every unkindly word he has said about [Presidential Candidate] will be another slash in his kids necks. F*** YOU [Cable News Channel]!!!!”

In a personal message to another media personality, Kantwill threatened to make him and his wife watch as he cut out his young son’s heart while it was still beating.

In a separate threat to another victim he called a “fake Reverend” and an “anti-Christ piece of s—”, Kantwill also wrote, “We are going to kill you. Torture first, then death. You won’t see Christ….because you are an immoral degenerate.”

In another message to a different victim, he wrote, “cannot wait to shoot your ghetto (expletive) in the street…you will die like every other [redacted] piece of s—.”

Another threat read, “Take note because liberal [redacted] like you get raped in alleys, by really big black guys that serve our cause. So, you [redacted] are going to get raped by at least 5 [redacted] and do nothing. You are the number 1 target, you degenerate [redacted].”

And in another threat: “You, sir, are a degenerate piece of s—. read your article about The Great Donald Trump. You are gay…I love what Trump does and where he stays…God bless the Great President Trump and his family. F— you and yours. Hire extra security…you’re gonna need it. I plan on f—ing you up…just for the fun of it.”

Federal agents finally met with Kantwill in October 2019 after he sent a threat to a presidential nominee of a “major political party,” and campaign officials alerted the FBI.

Kantwill admitted that he was sending threats but said he never intended to follow up on them, telling the FBI he was merely a “keyboard warrior” on a “verbal tirade.”

Investigators said that he blamed “the government, minorities, and others for his behavior.” Despite being told by federal agents to cease his messaging binge, the behavior only continued.

In July 2021, the FBI tried to call in Kantwill again for another interview, but he refused and denied that he was “doing anything illegal.”

He then texted two middle-finger emojis to an FBI agent and wrote, “F— you.”

Last November, Kantwill pleaded guilty to four counts of interstate transmission of a threat. Each charge carried a maximum of five years in prison.

Prosecutors wanted Kantwill’s prison term to last 33 months, followed by three years of probation.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, although Kantwill was sentenced to two years in prison, he received credit for time served since he had already spent more than eight months in jail following his arrest. He will be released from prison in a little more than a year and then serve three years under supervised release.

Kantwill must also pay a $10,000 fine and participate in mental health and substance abuse programs.

During his sentencing hearing, Kantwill backpedaled on his earlier claims that the government and minorities triggered his actions and attributed his behavior to his lifelong battle with alcohol and a relapse after the death of his father. He also claimed he was deceived by right-wing rhetoric.

“I, ignorantly, jumped on the Trump train. I bit the bait hook, line and sinker, and I can’t tell you why,” Kantwill told the court. “I am extremely remorseful for my actions. I count this as the biggest regret of my life,” he added. “I would like to return to being a good Christian man.”

In a sentencing memorandum, Kantwill’s attorney noted that his client has lost his dental practice and will likely lose his license.