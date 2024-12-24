‘I Thought They Split?’: Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Announces High-Risk Pregnancy with Fiancé Months After Infidelity Rumors Nearly Broke Them Up

Snoop Dogg’s only daughter, Cori Broadus, has announced she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce, just months after speculation that the couple had broken up swept social media.

The 25-year-old exclusively revealed to E! News that she’s four months pregnant with a baby girl, sharing that she found out about the pregnancy two days before Halloween.

“This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed,” Cori shared.

The announcement comes as a surprise to many fans who witnessed what appeared to be relationship trouble at the end of the summer.

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori reveals her first pregnancy with fiance Wayne Deuce. (Photos by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Photo:@princessbroadus/Instagram)

In August, breakup rumors swirled on social media when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. Adding fuel to the fire, Cori’s parents, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, also unfollowed Deuce, making the split seem more likely.

Speculation reached a fever pitch after Cori shared a bold video of herself tearing a photo of the couple in half while smiling at the camera, leaving many convinced the relationship was over. The video has since been deleted.

Reactions on to The Shade Room about the pregnancy announcement were mixed, as many thought the couple had broken up.

As one commenter wrote, “I thought they broke up because he ain’t got no job now yall about to have a baby.”

Another quipped, “So she just skipped over the wedding? Well ok… Also I thought they split or….shoot IDK anymore! Nevermind.”

However, the couple has proved their critics wrong. They’re not only still together but are now preparing for parenthood while starring in a three-part E! reality show, “Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story,” which documents their journey to the altar and their decision to postpone their wedding.

The pregnancy news is particularly meaningful given Cori’s ongoing health challenges after being diagnosed with lupus at age 6.

“I’m high risk pregnancy and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby,” she revealed, “but God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine. I’m having a girl.”

It’s been months since Cori’s most recent health scare. In January 2024, she suffered a severe stroke, an experience that shifted her perspective on life.

“Life is so short, and anything can happen,” she reflected. “Sometimes, God sets things up to check you and to get you back where you need to be.”

The future parents are focusing on their upcoming arrival rather than past drama.

“I’m just excited to love on my baby girl and make her feel like she’s the prettiest in the world,” Cori shared. “Growing up, I wasn’t the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so just to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age.”

She also stated that she is not in this alone.

“Wayne said he’s excited to have someone that looks like me. He knows she is going to be so beautiful, and he just can’t wait to build things for her and give her all the love in the world,” she added.

Some fans remain supportive despite the couple’s tumultuous journey, with one commenting, “That’s dope cuz she thought she wouldn’t be able to have kids due to her lupus. All things are possible through Christ. God is the greatest.”

Others maintain a more cautious outlook on her particular situation, noting, “I read that the engagement was called off as well but you gotta take things you see on the internet with a grain of salt. Hope she has a healthy and happy pregnancy.”

Cori said her parents are super happy about the addition. The world already knows that Snoop loves children. One of the pioneers in gangsta rap already has 12 little people who call him “Papa Noop.”

Fans, who mostly know the grands from his social media and are crystal clear on his love for his baby girl, wrote, “Congratulations Cori well deserved babygirl I know papa snoop about to spoil the baby rotten.”

The couple appears committed to their future together and has a whole village of family and fans rooting for them to win and have a healthy pregnancy.