‘Don’t Worry’: Jenna Bush Hager Breaks Silence on Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring After Emotional On-Air Confession

Fans of the “Today” show can rest easy after talk show host Jenna Bush Hager addressed the online-discourse about her marriage to husband Henry Hager.

During the Wednesday, Feb. 26 episode of “Today With Jenna & Friends,” the 43-year-old co-host tackled divorce rumors head-on after noticing comments from concerned viewers about her bare ring finger.

Jenna Bush Hager makes shocking statement about her marriage to Henry Hager on “Today” show. (Photo: @jennabhager/Instagram)

“I had a bad wedding ring situation. I’m not wearing one now because I broke my finger,” Bush Hager explained. “Don’t worry. I’ve seen some of the comments. Henry and I are still very happily married.”

The former first daughter first revealed her finger injury in August 2024, sharing with former co-host, Hoda Kotb, that she experienced unfortunate events after losing a cherished necklace in the ocean, US Weekly reports.

“I’ve tripped, I got a black eye, I broke my ring finger,” she recounted, adding with a laugh that “Henry claims I just sprained it, but it was blue.”

This isn’t the first time Bush Hager has faced challenges with her wedding jewelry. During the show, she also shared a story about losing a precious gemstone from her engagement ring while celebrating her colleague Savannah Guthrie’s 50th birthday.

“Sometimes, for my best friends’ birthdays, I feel like I really have to give it my all,” Bush Hager admitted. She recalled being “one of the last people standing” at the party after her husband had retired earlier, somewhat displeased with her decision to continue celebrating.

The next morning, she noticed one of her grandmother-in-law’s sapphires missing from her ring. “I went ahead and just said, ‘Honey, I know I lost a little bit of dignity last night. I also lost your grandmother’s sapphire,'” she recounted.

When guest co-host Heather McMahan asked about Henry’s reaction, Bush Hager revealed, “He was OK. He’s a tolerant person. My mom [Laura Bush] calls him a ‘saint,’ which is really just saying that I’m difficult to be with.”

Bush Hager and Henry’s relationship, which began during her father’s 2004 presidential campaign, has flourished into a 16-year marriage with three children – daughters Mila, 11, and Poppy, 9, and son Hal, 5.

Their journey as parents has included memorable moments, like when Jenna’s water broke during her baby shower before Mila’s birth.

This month the presidential daughter described to her “Today” audience how Henry initially didn’t believe Jenna’s twin Barbara when she called him to say his wife was going into labor, thinking it was a prank until a “Today” producer convinced him to go to the hospital.

In January, Bush Hager shared a humorous story about Henry once saying that sometimes when she talks it becomes “white noise” to him, likening it to the sounds adults make in Charlie Brown cartoons. Despite such candid admissions, the couple navigates marital foibles with understanding.

Despite her openness on-air, Bush Hager has become increasingly mindful about sharing personal family stories. “I think as my kids get older, we try to navigate what’s their story to tell and if we’re ever stepping over something that would make them feel bad later,” she told Us Weekly last August.

She appreciates that Henry “lets me be me” on television but also respects his requests for privacy. She recalled when he was “annoyed” by her comment about wishing she had dated more people before settling down.

“That irritated him because I didn’t mean I should have dated more,” she clarified. “It was more of what I want my girls to know. I want my girls to know that they are the choosers.”

Throughout their marriage, Henry has steadfastly supported Bush Hager’s career.

She has credited his encouragement as instrumental to her success, stating that his support makes her feel like she’s “doing what [she’s] supposed to be doing,” Bush Hager said before detailing how they fell in love during her father’s 2004 campaign.

Their relationship demonstrates a healthy balance of candor, humor, and commitment – characteristics that have allowed their partnership to thrive amid the demands of public life. From mishaps with wedding rings to navigating the complexities of sharing personal stories on television, the couple exemplifies what a strong, supportive marriage looks like.

So while Bush Hager’s ring finger may temporarily be bare, fans can be assured that her marriage remains as strong as ever — broken finger, missing sapphire, and all.