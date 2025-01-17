‘I Heard Him’: Jenna Bush Hager Exposes Husband’s Brutal Comment That Left Her Mortified In Front of Friends

Despite being one of the most famous U.S. first daughters and growing up with tons of people wanting to know what she thinks, it seems that Jenna Bush Hager‘s husband, Henry, is not one of them.

Recently, the “Today Show” host revealed that her spouse once said listening to her is like hearing “white noise.”

Bush Hager got real during the Tuesday, Jan. 14, episode of her new show, “Today with Jenna & Friends.” In a candid and hilarious moment, she opened up about something many wives can relate to — being told that her voice can sometimes be a little annoying to her husband.

Jenna Bush Hager reveal comment her husband, Henry, made about her voice in front of friends. (Photo: @jennabushhager/Instagram)

Her temporary co-host Eva Longoria was talking to her about love languages. Both ladies agreed that the way they show their loves is through acts of service. When Longoria mentioned she likes to feel heard in her marriage, the wife of almost 17 years had quite the story to share.

“You know what the funniest thing was, Henry once said to some of our friends — some of them may work on this show — and I heard him, ‘I was like, I’m right here!'” she told Longoria, Decider reported.

“He said sometimes when I talk to him it just becomes a white noise … like Charlie Brown,” Bush Hager revealed.

“He’s like, ‘Sometimes when Jenna talks to me the words don’t come into my mind.’ And I’m like, ‘Have I become that person to you?’” she continued.

Henry met Jenna during George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential campaign and married her in 2008 at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas. Although he might tune out his wife occasionally, he certainly listens when it comes to their three children.

He proved this by issuing a “lifetime ban” on their daughter Mila’s appearances on her show after the little one shared an embarrassing story about her mom on air.

“She said something very controversial,” Bush Hager explained to E! News. “So therefore, my husband gave her a lifetime ban. We’ll see if that’s lifted, maybe for bring your kids to work day.”

The incident in question occurred in January 2022, when Mila appeared on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” where the then pre-teen shared that once her mom peed her pants.

Jenna might have felt a twinge of embarrassment, but much like her father, former President George W. Bush, she doesn’t let much faze her — especially when it comes to her kids.

Even their youngest, 5-year-old Hal, has started pushing back against his mom’s kind of weird but affectionate ways.

“He says things that are kinda rude, like I’m not his girlfriend. How did this girlfriend thing even begin?” she told her co-host Hoda Kotb in October 2024.

After some ruckus happened off the screen of the show’s taping, Jenna shares with the viewing audience, “I just heard [‘Today’ producer Gavin Shulman] yell, ‘You’re not.’ I know but it’s a thing I like to do, OK?”

Ignoring her producer, the “Sisters First” co-author continued, “I like to say, ‘I love you so much. I’m your girlfriend.’ And I like him to say, ‘Yeah, Mommy’s my girlfriend.’ OK? I know I have major issues.”

Meanwhile, Bush Hager is keeping audiences locked in, thanks to her latest co-host dynamic.

For years, many thought the magic between Kotb and Bush Hager was unmatched. But her recent episodes alongside fellow Texas native Eva Longoria are sparking a new wave of excitement.

After wrapping up the latest run of her daily morning show, which features a rotating lineup of guest co-hosts, fans couldn’t get enough of their undeniable chemistry. Viewers flooded the comments with enthusiasm, making it clear this pairing just might be a new favorite.

One person wrote in Instagram, “Y’all killed it! Bravo ladies! Great TV Chem!”

“Loved this duo, great job ladies! Eva,” another added.

A third comment added, “What a great team!! They should be the 4th hour team.”

These days, Bush Hager might be white noise to her husband, but to her growing television audience she’s anything but background sound.