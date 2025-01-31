‘Everybody Is Crying’: Jenna Bush Hager Makes Emotional On-Air Marriage Confession That Leaves Everyone In Tears 

On the show Today With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager unintentionally brought the audience to tears during a discussion about marriage.

On Jan. 27, Bush was accompanied by guest co-host Kelsea Ballerini. The two discussed their relationships and the beauty of having a good partner. Ballerini kicked off the chat by opening up about her two-year relationship with “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.

After claiming “he’s the best,” she said, “I often hear ‘They make me a better person,’ I like ‘bigger.’ I feel like when you get into a relationship — when you’re really ready for it — you’re already better. You should be a really healthy, good, whole version of yourself going into it. I feel like in my relationship, what I’ve learned the most is the way that you can mirror someone when you really allow yourself to be fully yourself with your partner. Iit really is a mirror system, and you can help each other know each other better.”

Jenna Bush Hager makes crowd emotional after sharing secret to marriage (Photo: @jennabhager/Instagram)

Bush, who has been married to her husband Henry Hager since 2008, shared that he is her secret to being successful at her job. She credited her husband for being “so supportive.”

“Part of it is choosing the right person because they make you feel – they’re supportive, but they also make you feel like you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing so that you can do it well,” said Hager.

Ballerini bounced off Bush’s statement, saying that when it comes to her man, “I want to make him feel like a superhero and vice versa.” She explained that whenever she’s going on tour, or Stokes has a movie, they get into the mode of “What can I do to make you feel like you have the gas behind you?”

Bush responded, “OK, everybody’s crying.”

While the audience may have been emotional, online fans didn’t seem all that moved. One commenter on Yahoo! Entertainment said, “Saying your partner is supportive brings tears????”

Another person wrote, “Just who is actually crying over this?”

A third said, “Jenna talks too much about her life/husband, much of which I don’t care to hear. Stick to entertaining if you can.”

One day after her on-air confession, Jenna Bush Hager shared a video on Instagram containing photos of their recent Cayman Islands vacation.

Reminiscing on the trip, the video started with a cute picture of Bush and Hager smiling. This was followed by other photos of them with friends, including author Mawa McQueen and famous Chef José Andrés, photos of food, and the scenery of The Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman, where they stayed.

She wrote, “Cold day in NYC… dreaming about the Cayman cookout!” While she didn’t specify when she and her husband went to the Caymans, the Explore Cayman website reveals that they hosted their 16th annual cookout — which Bush was referring to — on Jan. 15.

Bush and Hager first met through her friend, who was Hager’s intern. Hager coincidentally worked for her father, President George W. Bush, during his administration. From 2001 to 2003, he was a staff assistant to the senior advisor at the White House, and he met Bush when he was working on her father’s re-election campaign in 2004.

After three months of dating, Bush was so smitten with Hager that she made a tipsy proposal to him. In the moment, Hager turned it down but confirmed that he also had strong feelings for Bush. The two got engaged in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. Now they are parents to their three children: Mila, 11, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 4.