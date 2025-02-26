‘Don’t Let the Internet Contaminate You with Negativity’: Mike Epps and Wife Kyra Present a United Front Months After His Public Apology for His ‘Reckless’ Comments About Women

Mike Epps, 54, wants the world to know his marriage to wife Kyra Robinson Epps, 40, is still going strong despite his controversial remarks about how to treat a woman.

The comedian and the television executive got married on June 23, 2019, two years after meeting at an airport. They are parents to: a daughter, Indiana Rose, 4, and a son, Michael Elliott Epps Jr., 3.

The couple recently attended the 2025 NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22. Days later, Epps Sr. shared a stunning photo of himself and Kyra posing on the red carpet on Instagram.

Comedian Mike Epps performs onstage during “In Real Life” comedy tour at State Farm Arena on May 7, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Me and the beautiful Mrs. Kyra Epps [stepped] out to the 56th @naacpimageawards, had a great time,” the Indianapolis-bred actor wrote in the caption.

Kyra also uploaded a three-slide photo carousel of her and her husband from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium-set Image Awards on her own Instagram page.

The former “Iyanla: Fix My Life” producer captioned the image, “Celebrating you babe for such an amazing year, plus it was a cute date night. Congrats love, love @naacpimageawards.”

Epps scored an Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for his Netflix sitcom, “The Upshaws.” The series was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series as well.

Social media users voiced their opinions about Mike displaying his affection for his second wife. He was previously married to “35 and Ticking” actress Mechelle McCain from 2006 to 2017.

“Won’t he do it!!!! Look at you! So proud of the life God has Blessed you with!” an excited supporter wrote in Mike’s Instagram comment section.

A second commenter posted, “I love her modesty she doesn’t look like some of those hoochie looking celebrities.” Yet another person declared, “Gorgeous couple!”

The reactions on The Shade Room’s Instagram post about the Epps night out in Pasadena were more mixed than the mostly favorable words left on Mike’s page.

Mike Epps showing off his wife at the NAACP image awards pic.twitter.com/cvJq3xhuiM — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 23, 2025

“His first queen was beautiful and that dress is not complimenting the occasion,” one critic of Kyra’s Image Award white gown stated while referring to Mike’s ex McCain.

A more positive observer added, “I want this for everyone who wants this! Don’t let the internet contaminate you with negativity! Black love is revolutionary.”

Another said, “I’m sorry but your wife took over the whole photo. Stunning !”

In March 2024, the “Friday After Next” star found himself in the public hot seat after appearing on the “All The Smoke” podcast with retired athletes Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“I’m gonna learn how to treat a woman 100 percent right,” Epps told the retired NBA players. “That’s something that I want to do for my mother, for my children, for my daughters.”

He continued, “I’ve never treated a woman right 100 percent, and now that I’m getting older, I’m realizing, man, you got to treat a woman right. You can’t cheat on her. You got to be her friend. You got to not be selfish. This is what I want to do. This is one of my dreams.”

The “Def Comedy Jam” alum then faced an avalanche of criticism as people accused him of embarrassing his wife with his remarks, which led to Epps’ public apology.

“I wanna apologize to my wife for what I said on this dumb ass podcast s—t,” Mike wrote on Instagram three days after the interview aired on Mar. 7. “This s—t is a trick bag. I am always misunderstood on what I say on the internet, smh never again will I interview with anyone, never… I am off this s—t for good, f—k off.”

The stand-up comic returned to the social networking platform to add, “Again I wanna apologize to my beautiful wife for [my] ignorant and reckless [comments]. I honor you and my family. Please forgive me.”

That internet rebuke of a twice-married Mike saying he still wanted to learn how to properly treat a woman did not seem to cause too much turmoil in the Epps household.

Mike and Kyra’s personal and professional association carried on despite the backlash. The former BET Hip Hop Awards host and former BET Social Awards producer teamed up for HGTV’s “Buying Back the Block” series in 2023, which is centered around Mike and Kyra renovating homes in Indianapolis.

As a television executive, Kyra has also produced 2022’s “Mike Epps: Indiana Mike” and 2024’s “Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out” comedy specials for Netflix.