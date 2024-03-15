Mike Epps Has ‘Raven Symone’ Look-alike Escorted Out of His Show Following Heated Back and Forth

Comedian Mike Epps had a woman who caused a disturbance escorted from his March 9 show in Detroit, Michigan in a video circulating online. Epps was performing at the Fox Theatre when a woman arguing with security also turned her displeasure on the “Next Friday” star.

Video of the exchange captured the woman — who goes by Ms. Sally Walker on TikTok — arguing with the security guard and interrupting the 53-year-old’s set. Epps joked that Walker looked like Raven Symone, and the exchange escalated from there before Walker was escorted from the venue.

Comedian Mike Epps has Sally Walker escorted out of his comedy show in Detroit, Michigan. (Photos: @therealmikeepps / Instagram / @@mssallywalker1 / TikTok)

Walker is heard on the video yelling, “I’m not going nowhere. You got my $300? You got my $300? Well, get the f—k on …”

Epps laughed at first and said to the crowd, “She like Raven Symone. Her little ass is feisty,” as Walker continued to yell at him. “Hey, hey, hey, hey, I know you not about to f—k my show up right here with your little ghetto ass,” said Epps. “Y’all come get her ass outta here right now. Security! Yeah, this don’t make no f—king sense. Ain’t nobody scared of you.”

When one of the men with Walker defended her, Epps replied, “Do something then. That n—a ain’t gone do s—t, either. We’ll whup the s—t out of that n—a right there. That’s the n—a you with? We’ll f—k him up.”

Walker was escorted from the show but later shared her version of events on TikTok.

Walker claimed that the trouble began earlier that day when Epps came to her job and failed to tip. After learning about his show that night, she bought tickets for her friends. The party of six was escorted to their seats at the show, but only three seats were available together. Furthermore, another person was seated in her assigned seat. Walker said that she didn’t even notice Epps come onstage at first because she was arguing with the theater staff about her seats.

“I’m not going no f—kin where cuz who going to give me my money? We pay $1,800 for seats and I don’t got no f—kin seat, so what y’all want to do? Somebody got my money,” she said in a video.

Walker added that the usher came by again with several staff members and the sheriff and tried to get her to leave again.

“The Sassy man, he [said], ‘I want her out of here. I want her out of here. I want her out of here.’ I’m like ‘He’s mad cuz he’s a gay.’ You know Black person, but I didn’t say Black person. I said the N-word, but he mad, but he shouldn’t even be,” she said. “Doing his job cuz he don’t even do his f—king job cuz his job is to walk us to our chairs. If somebody’s in your chair, he’s, it’s his job to check their tickets and make them move to where they’re supposed to go. He didn’t do his job.”

Mike Epps calls a heckler ghetto and calls security to kick her out for disrupting his show. pic.twitter.com/hCAinppkKw — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 12, 2024

Walker admitted that she threatened to “tear this b—h up” if anyone touched her, and she eventually left the theater.

Many fans sided with Walker regarding her seats and refund while others thought her reaction was over the top.

“18 [hundred] and somebody sitting in my seat ain’t gone fly. Refund me or remove them,” replied one fan. “Run me my money, or find my seat that I paid for, it’s that simple. Don’t Play With Me, My Money, Or MyTime,” added another.

“They were wrong but y’all never learn that screaming and cussing people isnt gonna get you anything and she still left with no compensation on the spot, so what did she really prove here? Absolutely f—king nothin.”

Epps hasn’t yet spoken about the incident publicly.