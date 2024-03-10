‘I Honor You and My Family’: Mike Epps Begs for Forgiveness and Refuses to Do Another Interview After He Was ‘Tricked’ Into Making ‘Ignorant and Reckless’ Comments That Seemingly Offended His Wife

Another comedian has guest-starred on a popular athlete-hosted podcast and has managed to stir up the audience. Mike Epps joked about his peers, his career, and more, but when he made a remark about how he treats the women in his life, he was immediately checked and apologized.

The Def Comedy Jam comedian appeared on the “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen “Stak” Jackson on March 7 and spoke about his family a little too loosely.

It all started when Stak asked the comedy vet, “Who is Mike outside of comedy? What’s your hobbies?”

Mike Epps and Kyra Epps. (Photo: @kyraepps/Instagram)

“Right now? I’m a nanny,” Epps said before talking about his youngest children, daughter Indiana, 4, and son Mike Jr., 2, whom he shares with his current wife, Kyra.

“My kids are beautiful. I had a son on the day my mother died. My mother died in 2020 — COVID. My son was born the same time, bro,” Epps continued, adding, “I never had a son. He look just like my mama, man, I swear. That’s how I know God is real. Gave me a son! My mother gave me a son walking out the door, man!

Epps shared that he used to “cry all the time” and asked God what he did wrong to not have a son. Before his junior was born, the actor had five daughters, including four from previous relationships: Bria, 31; Makayla, 25; Mariah, 18; and Maddie, 16.

He rhetorically asked God, “What did I do wrong that I can’t have a son?”

Epps then answered, “I know what it was. I lied to all these women… got them pregnant… sold them dreams and s—t.”

Epps used the moment to confess that he has not been the best partner to the women in his life. This got him into trouble with social media users and—apparently—his wife.

“What I’m gonna get right before I leave this earth … I’m gonna learn how to treat a woman 100 percent right,” Epps promised. “That’s something that I want to do for my mother, for my children, for my daughters. I’ve never treated a woman right 100 percent, and now that I’m getting older, I’m realizing, man, you got to treat a woman right. You can’t cheat on her. You got to be her friend. You got to not be selfish. This is what I want to do. This is one of my dreams.”

The comedian continued to share that he had issues with his mother at certain points in his life and that he doesn’t want to misplace those feelings onto his wife and the mother of his youngest children.

Social media weighed in, with comments ranging from some people thinking he is being taken out of context to some agreeing and others saying they could see how his wife might have felt disrespected.

“Mike Epps wife is beautiful, smart & successful… and what does he do?! Embarrass her on the world wide web! At 53, ‘My dream is to treat a woman 100% right,'” said one X user.

“He admitted that he never treated women ‘right,’” one person wrote. “He was being honest, but I’m sure she already knows who he is, right…?”

One X user thought he had the answer, “Mike Epps embarrassed her publicly. Bad move, man. I think Kyra Epps said to him I’m not your ex Michael your not a catch for me.”

Mike Epps embarrassed her publicly 😬😬 bad move man. I think Kyra Epps said to him I'm not your ex Michael your not a catch for me — Cdot (@ThaCdot) March 8, 2024

While Kyra has not commented publicly, within a day of the interview, “The Upshaws” star made two statements of apology to his wife on social media.

“I wanna apologize to my wife for what I said on this dumb ass podcast s—t this s—t is a trick bag. Iam always misunderstood on what I say on the internet smh never again will I interview with anyone never (thumbs down emoji) iam off this s—t for good f—k off.”

Mike Epps Apologizes to Wife, Kyra Epps for Inappropriate Statements He Made on “All The Smoke” Podcast.

He followed it up with another post, “Again I wanna apologize to my beautiful wife for ignorant and reckless I honor you and my family. Please forgive me.”

“I take it he went home, and she was not pleased with what he said, and they more than likely had an argument because I didn’t see anything wrong with what he said. It’s true men wait until they’re old enough to want to get it right, but usually it’s too late,” an IG user said.

As another said, “She went in on his a— when he got home but I got what he was saying.”

One more comment read, “She made him apologize for being honest, it publicly embarrassed her.”

Both posts have since been deleted. Kyra has remained silent, though it appears she does not follow her husband on Instagram.

Epps and Kyra have been married for less than five years. He married Kyra Robinson, an OWN Network executive and producer of “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” in June 2019.

The couple is not only building a family but also renovating the community where Epps grew up. They have chronicled their “Buying Back the Block” rehab project via a reality show on HGTV.