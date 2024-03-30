Mike Epps Seemingly Out of the Doghouse with Wife Kyra Following Criticism of His ‘Reckless’ Comments and Apology

Weeks after comedian Mike Epps issued two public apologies for a wisecrack he made that suggested that he is just learning how to treat the women in his life well and fans assumed that included his wife, Kyra Epps.

The Def Comedy Jam later claimed that he was “tricked” into making such “Ignorant and reckless” remarks after revealing his unresolved issues with his mother and not wanting to pour them onto his wife or kids.

“That’s something that I want to do for my mother, for my children, for my daughters. I’ve never treated a woman right 100 percent, and now that I’m getting older, I’m realizing, man, you got to treat a woman right,” he said on “All The Smoke” podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen “Stak” Jackson on March 7.

After critics laid into him for seemingly disrespecting his wife, Epps vowed to never do another interview again. Now, in what fans describe as an attempt to prove his happy household, he posted a photo and two videos with his spouse and their two children at a horse ranch having fun as a family.

The Indianapolis native captioned the post on Instagram, “Family time with the horses.”

The first slide appears to be an usie taken by the family matriarch next to their daughter Indiana Rose Epps, 4, and then in the rear is “The Upshaws” lead and show creator staring out over a metal fence, seemingly watching his son Lil Michael.

The two videos feature the toddler and allow fans to get a glimpse of his personality. Many could not get enough of Epps’ namesake, who in one clip seemed too tired or unimpressed to ride the horse.

Epps has the camera at this point and he is filming everyone.

“Mikey’s still napping,” Kyra says before the camera is placed on her. Epps cosigns her statement, saying, “Yeah, he’s still sleepy.”

He then asks his daughter, whom he calls “Indie,” what she thinks about the experience. She said, “It’s nice. Let me see Mikey, yeah, it’s nice,” before the camera pans over to the 2-year-old on the horse with the coach talking him through his guided ride.

The third clip Mikey seems to be a little more animated. His father calls him as he is pouting at the coach. Epps shouts, “Mike Mike, yaaaah, get ’em up horsey” encouraging him to tug on the reins like in the cowboy movies. After the toddler tries it, he is quickly reprimanded by the coach, who says, “We don’t do that on a real live horsey.”



Dad and Lil Mikey are not the only ones that didn’t know that you weren’t supposed to tug the horse’s reins like that.

Mike Epps, daughter Indiana Epps, and Kyra Epps cheer on the couple’s young son Mikey while he rides a horse. (Photos: @therealmikeepps/Instagram)

One person in his comments called the adventure, “Beautiful,” before asking, “Now why don’t we do that on a real life horsey? I’m curious. I never knew that. They do it in the movies.”

“We don’t do that on a real live horsey is true bcuz that ya ya will make that horse take off running like the Lone Ranger!” another explained, with one more adding, “Right! Because once that horse pick up speed it’s over!”

This is the first post Epps shared of his family since posting a celebratory message for his daughter’s birthday earlier this month. While many in the comments doted on the beautiful family, some shouted out the “Nex Friday” star for being a family man and wishing him well.

“U beat the game unc I’m proud of you congratulations,” an Instagram user wrote. Another person saluted, “Dae Dae done finally grew up and got a good woman.”

Mike Epps comes clean about his past with women and wants to get it right going forward.



Full episode of All The Smoke with @TheRealMikeEpps is available now.



📺: https://t.co/8XbzSYVLZt pic.twitter.com/x3mvurDKRX — All the Smoke Productions (@allthesmokeprod) March 7, 2024

Epps knows he has a good woman, which is why he was swift to say he was sorry after the “All The Smoke” episode went live on YouTube.

One of the comments that he said that he immediately regretted was “What I’m gonna get right before I leave this earth … I’m gonna learn how to treat a woman 100 percent right … I’ve never treated a woman right 100 percent.”

Kyra never addressed the comment publicly, but within a day of the video being uploaded to the video-sharing site, Epps wrote on the X platform, “I wanna apologize to my wife for what I said on this dumb ass podcast s—t this s—t is a trick bag. Iam always misunderstood on what I say on the internet smh never again will I interview with anyone never (thumbs down emoji) iam off this s—t for good f—k off.”

He followed it up with another message, “Again I wanna apologize to my beautiful wife for ignorant and reckless I honor you and my family. Please forgive me.”

The two are still not following each other on social media, but things seem to be well at the Epps home now. However, if Lil Mikey had fallen off of the horse because his dad told him to “giddy up,” he might’ve found himself right back in trouble with Ms. Kyra.