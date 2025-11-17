‘A Former Powder Head Talking Crazy’: Mike Epps’ Bold Food Stamp Commentary Sparks a Brutal Online Backlash as Fans Accuse Him of Hypocrisy

Comedian Mike Epps didn’t tiptoe into controversy on “The Breakfast Club” recently — he ran straight into it with the kind of blunt honesty that makes people gasp first and laugh second.

The longtime funnyman used the moment on Nov. 14 to talk about the government’s pause on food stamp benefits, revealing that he’s actually “glad” some of the cuts happened, a stance that instantly set off alarms, debates, and applause in equal measure.

Mike Epps at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival held at Spring Studios on October 9, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Epps laid out his reasoning in his own unpredictable rhythm on Nov. 14, explaining that he believes those public assistance programs can quietly create dependence instead of real stability.

He then pointed out how certain foods some people receiving assistance tend to buy can fuel unhealthy habits and spiral into health problems and emotional strain, arguing that some people could benefit from moving away from the program altogether because of what he describes as a “trickle down effect.”

He said, “Always loving God and keeping the faith — that’s why I told them, people need food stamps and stuff. Get cut off? Don’t worry about that. See, Black people, we’ve been getting our s—t cut off. We’ve been getting our doors kicked in and stuff. This is not for us.”

When Loren Lorosa asked him to explain further, he didn’t hesitate. Epps launched into a story about people using benefits to buy processed foods that make them sick, seemingly implying that receiving benefits compels the beneficiary to make unhealthy food choices,

Charlamagne Tha God joked that the clip would end up on conservative news labeled “Mike Epps says you don’t need food stamps,” with the nickname “MAGA Mike,” and Epps laughed it off, insisting that nobody could cancel him.

Once the clip hit It’s Onsite, the reaction exploded.

“He’s NOT wrong and y’all know it!!” one person wrote.

Another viewer added, “I get what he saying. It’s people out here who refuse to work because of assistance. I know people personally like this.”

Others weren’t convinced, including one user who said, “He is completely out of touch,” while another argued, “Poor ppl who eventually get money and decide no one should get help because they made it DISGUST me.”

Some took issue with his tone, including a commenter who wrote, “He’s not giving anyone advice. All he said was ‘You n—gas don’t need stamps’ and his reasoning is because ‘the food give u cancer’ Okay so Mike, why dont u take your Millions and go buy some Healthy food to feed the Black community.”

And one follower linked the discourse directly to the past Epps has openly talked about, writing, “A former powder head… looking down on the next man.”

That reaction cut deeper because it reflected the very experiences Epps himself has detailed — the drug use he relied on early in his career, the survivor’s remorse that followed his success, and the heavy emotions he carried while trying to leave behind the world he grew up in.

Epps has lived enough life for ten people, and he often talks openly about how his past shaped him. Long before comedy, he grew up around the kinds of hardships he now tries to describe. He has admitted that during the early days of his fame, he leaned on cocaine to cope, even revealing that he was using even while filming major movies.

His personal life has also kept him in the spotlight, especially after he made remarks about learning how to treat a woman “100 percent right,” a confession that brought backlash and accusations that he embarrassed his wife, Kyra.

He later apologized publicly, calling his comments reckless and reaffirming his commitment to his family. Despite the criticism, the couple continues to work together and appear publicly united.

Through it all and criticism that he is out of touch, Epps has remained committed to giving back to the community that raised him in a real way to raise the property value for the people, some of whom might rely on food stamps.

Over the last several years, he and Kyra have invested heavily in the Indianapolis neighborhood where he grew up, buying and renovating six properties on his old block to preserve affordability and keep longtime residents rooted in their community. Their work was featured on HGTV’s “Buying Back the Block,” highlighting their mission to protect the places and people who shaped the star.

As conversations about food stamp cuts keep spreading across news outlets, Epps’ comments have turned into another cultural flashpoint that stirred agreement, frustration, reflection, and plenty of jokes. Whether people support him or push back, his message about the pause in benefits clearly struck a nerve and shows no signs of fading.