‘I am Jealous!’: Jenna Bush Hager Confesses Her Fear That Husband Henry Would ‘Fall In Love’ with Popular ‘Today’ Guest Host

When Jenna Bush Hager predicted her husband Henry would “fall in love” with Scarlett Johansson during the actress’s guest-hosting stint on “Jenna & Friends,” she didn’t expect to be the one smitten instead.

The “Today” show host’s playful confession at a recent “Read with Jenna” event in New York City revealed just how magnetic the “Black Widow” star’s presence was during her week-long January appearance.

Jenna Bush Hager confessed that after hanging out with actress Scarlett Johansson, she might be in love with her. (Photo: @jennabhager/Instagram)

The two quickly realized they had more in common than people might have guessed. Both are twins — Bush Hager has a sister, Barbara, while Johansson has a brother, Hunter — and they bonded over sharing distinctive names.

At the event on Feb. 10, where Bush Hager discussed Jessica Soffer’s novel “This Is a Love Story,” she reflected on the movie star during a run on her morning talk show.

“I thought it was my husband that was going to fall in love with her,” Jenna confessed to People, adding, “but it turns out it was me.”

One of the publication’s readers joked, “I would too if I were married to her! But I believe Scarlett is happily married to Colin host!”

Bush Hagar and Johansson’s on-screen rapport jumped off the screen, culminating in an impromptu decision to get matching ear piercings.

The Marvel actress revealed her teenage rebellion days during their piercing pact.

“I have a lot of piercings,” she said. “When I was a kid, I just was into piercings, and then I had my eyebrow pierced, my septum, my everything.”

The dynamic between the co-hosts was so electric that Johansson even joked, “I work here now!”

Bush Hager hopped in on the gag to modify the show’s title, suggesting she would cross out “friends” and replace it with “Scarlett.”

The chemistry was great, with fans seeing their “show-mance” developing. Still, their opinions were mixed on social media.

On the show’s Instagram, one encouraged the producers to cash in on their vibe, writing, “Hire her immediately!! Y’all had the best chemistry, it was so natural and a joy to watch. Manifesting Jenna & Scarlett.”

Another said, “She would make a great permanent cohost.”

“It’s like watching 2 best friends having so much fun! I am jealous! Would love that gig,” someone wrote.

However, not everyone shared the same vision for Johansson’s future.

An X user tweeted, “No, she’s too A list for that. Frankly, co-hosting a morning talk show is beneath her. ScarJo should follow the Nicole Kidman playbook – do blockbuster movies for the money, do arthouse/indie for awards.”

No, she's too A list for that. Frankly, co-hosting a morning talk show is beneath her.



ScarJo should follow the Nicole Kidman playbook – do blockbuster movies for the money, do arthouse/indie for awards. — Gryffinclaw (@gryffinclaw3) January 29, 2025

Bush Hager’s journey as a morning show host has been marked by candid moments and personal revelations.

Just weeks ago, during a January segment with country star Kelsea Ballerini, she became emotional while discussing her relationship with her husband Henry Hager, crediting him for her professional success.

“He is so supportive,” she shared, moving the studio audience with her vulnerability.

Her quirky relationship with Henry, whom she married in 2008 at her family’s lakeside ranch in Texas, has become a recurring theme in her on-air conversations.

Their 16-year marriage has provided plenty of hilarious material for her show.

The former first daughter’s openness has not always landed well with audiences.

In October 2024, she faced criticism for sharing a story about encouraging her 5-year-old son Hal to call her his “girlfriend,” which some viewers found inappropriate. Yet, such controversies have not dampened her authentic approach to hosting.

For her, it was as silly as her claiming her hubby would fall in love with the “Transformer One” star.

Her role as co-host of “Today with Jenna & Friends” has allowed her to showcase both vulnerability and humor, particularly when discussing her famous family.

She recently shared how her father, former President George W. Bush, still manages to embarrass her, notably during former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral, where his interaction with Barack Obama drew attention.

“My dad embarrasses me… sometimes I’ll say to him, ‘Dad, the attention is going to be on you so just try to keep it cool,'” she confessed to one of her many guest co-hosts, Taraji P. Henson.

The rotating cast of co-hosts on “Jenna & Friends” has included Henson and few other impressive names like Amy Poehler, Chloe Fineman, and Ciara.

But Johansson’s week-long stint seemed to capture Bush Hager’s and the audience’s hearts most completely, proving that sometimes the most unexpected pairings make for the most compelling television.