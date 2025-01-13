‘Stop Trusting White Women’: Outrage Erupts After Carrie Underwood Announced to Perform Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Country music singer Carrie Underwood is facing intense social media backlash after being announced as a performer at President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

According to Modernity Axis, who posted a copy of the program for the day, the “American Idol” winner will perform “America the Beautiful” during the Jan. 20 ceremony, between Vice President-elect JD Vance’s oath and Trump’s presidential swearing-in.

Critics on social media slam country singer Carrie Underwood for agreeing to perform during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 40-year-old Vance and 78-year-old Trump will be sworn in on the same day the nation will celebrate the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The announcement sparked immediate outrage on social media, with critics on the X platform launching personal attacks against the Oklahoma star.

“As a woman why would you perform for Trump,” questioned one user, while another declared, “Destroying all my Carrie Underwood albums.”

The criticism quickly turned personal, with some users making cruel references to her past.

“No wonder she was cheated on,” wrote one critic, while another dismissed her relevance, posting, “She’s over. That’s why nobody heard about her since Before He Cheats.”

Others predicted career consequences, with one X user asserting, “No way she just ended whatever was left of her career.”

This statement could be referencing the fate that R&B singer Chrisette Michele faced when she sang at Trump’s inaugural ball in 2017. The decision led to significant backlash from fans and the music industry.

She intended her performance to serve as a bridge between Trump supporters and opponents, aiming to promote healing and unity.

However, the reaction was largely negative; filmmaker Spike Lee removed her song “Black Girl Magic” from his Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It” in response. Michele later expressed deep regret for her decision, acknowledging that it was a mistake and apologizing for the offense caused.

Many believe that while some fans will fall back, Underwood will get a pass because of her race.

The backlash often focused on the 3x Grammy-winner’s country music background, with comments like “Always country singers…” and “Least shocking thing ever.. white county star comes out as maga.”

Some critics brought race into the conversation, possibly referencing the recent presidential election where white women overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

One comment quipped, “Lol. When are you guys going to stop trusting white women?”

One particularly passionate X user wrote a scathing denouncement of the blonde, “I have never been a fan or a non-fan of Carrie Underwood. That is, until today. Now I’m a card-carrying *anti-fan*. TTFE, Carrie.”

Adding a hex, “I hope you have a nightmarish time at this clownish event. May you miss every single note! Deplorable.”

The performance will feature Underwood alongside the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, according to Axios.

Booking the 41-year-old megastar represents a more high-profile booking than Trump’s 2017 inauguration. His team has taken a page out of the traditional Democrat playbook.

For comparison, Jennifer Lopez performed “America the Beautiful” and “This Land Is Your Land” at Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration, while Trump’s 2017 ceremony featured the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, the New York Post reports.

That year’s pre-inauguration concert included performances by Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, the Piano Guys, DJ Ravidrums, and the Frontmen of Country.

Despite the social media firestorm, Underwood has maintained a consistently neutral political stance throughout her career.

In a 2019 interview with the Guardian, she explained why she doesn’t like to take sides.

“I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins.” She added, “Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

Throughout Trump’s political career since 2016, Underwood has neither publicly supported nor opposed him, but she did receive backlash for participating in a skit that seemed to poke fun at the former reality star turned POTUS.

Underwood’s career faces scrutiny after last year marked her first CMA Awards snub since 2005. Critics also mocked her appearance, accusing her of excessive cosmetic work.

Now, all eyes are on whether this performance seals her fate in country music or revives her standing in the industry.