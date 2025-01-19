‘I’m Not Doing This for Money’: Nelly Hits Back Following Backlash Over His Scheduled Performance at Donald Trump’s Controversial Inaugural Celebration

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly has been announced as a performer at President-elect Donald Trump’s Inaugural Liberty Ball on Jan. 20, and fans seem to think he’s doing it for the money.

CBS News political campaign reporter Taurean Small broke the news earlier this week, revealing that the 50-year-old artist will share the stage with the Village People and country star Jason Aldean for what promises to be one of the most talked-about events of the inauguration weekend.

Right before noon, he tweeted, “NEW from @finnygo & me: rapper Nelly is set to perform at Trump’s Inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday night according to sources familiar with Inauguration planning.”

The announcement immediately sparked intense reactions on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and anger.

“Him and Ashanti can get cancelled. It’s nothing,” wrote one X user. Others said, “Poor judgment,” and asked, “Seriously?”

The backlash has been swift and unrelenting across multiple platforms.

Critics were quick to suggest financial motivations behind the decision.

“Nelly will do anything for a few bucks he’s not picky,” one tweet read.

Another observer noted, “Nelly performing at Trump inauguration? Hey, must be the money,” prompting someone to reply, “Hope he & Carrie got paid upfront!”

Country music singer Carrie Underwood is also set to perform “America the Beautiful” at the inauguration.

Her participation sparked significant backlash on social media, with critics questioning her decision. Some users have expressed disappointment, with comments such as, “As a woman why would you perform for Trump,” while others have declared intentions to boycott her music. The criticism has also taken a personal turn, with some making disparaging remarks about her past.

Some social media users have pointed out an unexpected connection between Nelly and Trump, referencing lyrics from the rapper’s past.

As one X user noted, “Nelly is performing for Trump: fulfilling the prophecy from Country Grammar: ‘DONALD TRUMP LET ME IN.'”

Nelly is performing for Trump: fulfilling the prophecy from Country Grammar:



Nelly responded to the backlash in an interview with Willie D Live on Saturday, Jan, 18.

‘I respect the office. This isn’t politics. The politics is over. He won, he’s the president, he’s the commander in chief of what I feel like is the best country in the world,” the 50-year-old stated.

The St. Louis artist, who has performed for military audiences all over the world, then shifted the conversation, comparing his performance to troops serving in the military. He explained that his respect for the United States grew watching several family members who all served in the military, including his father, grandfather, uncles, aunts and cousins.

“If these people can give their life for the office, Nelly can perform,” said the “Hot in Herre” rapper, noting that people in the military still do their job “no matter who is in office.”

In response to others, who believe he’s performing at Trump’s second inauguration for money, Nelly said, “I’m not doing this for money, I’m doing this ’cause it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office.”

Host Willie D then explained that the backlash was more about him appearing to support Trump who has made disparaging remarks about several communities of color.

“I would ask them to show me where he’s a white supremacist,” responded Nelly, who then mistakenly claimed that Trump once said, “Don’t vote for me you’re not black, right?”

However, that was former President Joe Biden, who said “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black” during the 2020 election in a viral interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

Recalling his memory, Nelly added, “Oh no that wasn’t him, that wasn’t him, that wasn’t him.”

He also revealed that Kamala Harris’ administration never called and invited him to perform during her campaign.

About his alleged support for Trump, Nelly said, “I’m not saying that he ain’t got some f—d up ways, that’s not what I’m saying at all. That’s why I’m not telling you who to vote for but what I’m saying is that he’s the president of the United States. He’s not the candidate for the United States, he’s the president he won.

At one time, it seemed that the “Over and Over” country-rap artist was not totally on the Trump bandwagon.

In the 1970s, Trump was sued by the Justice Department for racial discrimination after refusing to rent one of his housing developments in New York to a Black man. The case was dismissed with no admission of guilt after Trump countersued the Justice Department for making false statements, seeking $100 million in damages.

In a past interview with Page Six, the rapper expressed mixed feelings about the former president.

“You know the thing about Donald Trump is that I liked Donald Trump, I did, I just don’t like Donald Trump as my president,” Nelly said in 2017. “He doesn’t surprise me as a person, he surprises me as a president because you don’t expect certain things, certain attitudes.”

Trump’s inaugural weekend entertainment lineup includes various entertainers such as Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Mel Gibson, who have been stumping for him.

The strong reactions from the public have been unmistakable, with one passionate social media user declaring, “No one should go or watch Scumbag Trump’s f—king inauguration!”

Nelly isn’t the only rapper facing criticism for participating in inaugural events.

Snoop Dogg has also drawn controversy for his appearance at the “Crypto Ball,” an exclusive pre-inauguration celebration organized by the cryptocurrency industry and Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc. This high-profile event, with tickets ranging from $2,500 to $100,000 for VIP access, has been marketed as a celebration of Trump as “the first crypto president.”

The situation mirrors the experience of R&B singer Chrisette Michele, who faced substantial backlash after performing at Trump’s inaugural ball in 2017.

The strong public reaction to these announcements indicates that the intersection of entertainment and politics continues to be a contentious issue, particularly when it involves artists whose fan bases may hold opposing political views.

As Trump’s inauguration nears, the lineup of hip-hop, country, and pop acts marks a shift in GOP strategy, embracing celebrity endorsements they once criticized Democrats for. The controversy underscores the tightrope celebrities walk between entertainment and politics in an increasingly polarized cultural climate.