‘Oh, That’s Funny?’: Steve Harvey Left Stunned By ‘Creature with No Hair’ Answer on ‘Family Feud’ Scoreboard as Production Gets the Blame

In the almost 15 years that Steve Harvey has hosted “Family Feud,” he’s never left his roots of comedy. He started his career in the 1980s as a stand-up comedian before going off to do work as an actor, radio show host, and now game show host.

Despite doing less stand-up Harvey has continuously incorporated his jokes into his other work including on “Family Feud.” Now the production crew on the show has followed his lead.

Steve Harvey was left stunned by answer from “Family Feud” scoreboard. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Harvey’s Instagram account posted a clip from an old “Family Feud” episode on Feb. 11, where the production crew played a prank on the host. The comedian starts by reading a card that read “Name a creature with no hair on it” for the contestants to answer.

Instead of sharing what the contestant answered, the clip fast-forwards to Harvey yelling for No. 7 to be revealed. The infamous bell rang as the answer was shown on the scoreboard and the audience read it off unanimously and said, “Steve/Some People.”

The camera quickly cuts to Harvey looking slightly shook before he turns his attention to the production crew. Confronting them directly, he said, “Oh, that’s funny, huh, fellas?” as an unknown man in production laughs it off.

The clip then shows the word “FIRED” popping across the screen covering the man in production.

Fans reacted to the clip in the comments.One person said, “I swear, the survey guys are enjoying this too much.”

Another wrote, “The disappointment in Steve’s face ‘Did you really have to put my name on the board.’”

“I genuinely believe he doesn’t know or see some of these coming and that’s what makes it gold,” said a third.

A fourth offered another perspective to the answer they wrote, “Well technically, Steve has a mustache. So, he does have hair. Just not on his head.”

Almost a year ago, Harvey shed some light on how hard he works when taping “Family Feud” and why he had to scale it back.

During an interview with the “Today” show he said, “When I first got this show, we did eight shows a day, three days a week; we did Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I did eight shows a day; I did 24 in a week, and I almost killed myself.”

Harvey said they were able to reduce that number but that even with the reduction it was still a lot of work.

“And then we got it down to six shows a day, and then that was murders row for me after a while because of the way I work, you know. I’m not just reading the questions, you know, it’s actually a show for me.”

Harvey will hit his 15th anniversary of hosting in September.