‘Fake A— Snake’: Barack Obama’s Estranged Half-Brother Malik Tears Into Former President In a Brutal Social Media Outburst

Malik Obama, the half-brother of former President Barack Obama, is back adding fuel to his strained relationship with his famous younger sibling.

Recently, the Kenyan-born, naturalized US citizen made waves online by sharing yet another controversial post on social media, where he criticized his history making brother, calling him “fake” and accusing him of being an enemy of Black people.

Former president Barack Obama’s older brother Malik Obama lashes out at him on the X platform after voicing his public support of President Donald Trump. (Photo: @obamamalik/X)

Taking to the X platform, the author tweeted, “Fake Ass A Snake former President Barack Obama is proof that black people can also be agents of white supremacy.”

The outburst right before Malik shared photographs of his late friend, Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi. The images included intimate moments of Malik, a practicing Muslim, engaged in prayer with the deceased leader.

Fake Ass A Snake former President Barack Obama is proof that black people can also be agents of white supremacy. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik_) February 15, 2025

“My dear friend. You are missed. May Allah have mercy on you and put among those who are successful. Inalillahi wa Ina illahi rajiun,” Malik wrote, sharing photos of himself with Gadhafi.

In addition to remembering his friend, the post could be seen as a dig at his brother’s leadership and administration, which bore some responsibility for ousting the African dictator.

This particular foreign policy move, Barack agreed it was the “worst mistake” of his presidency.

In a 2016 Fox News televised interview, Obama admitted that while he believed the 2011 military intervention in the Libyan civil war was necessary, his administration failed to adequately “plan for the day after.”

The U.S.-led coalition’s actions in establishing the no-fly zone over Libya, though successful in protecting civilians during the uprising that ousted Gadhafi, ultimately led to Libya’s descent into chaos, marked by competing militias, dual governments, and rising extremist threats.

That same year, Malik expressed his “deep disappointment” in what his brother Barack’s administration accomplished during his two terms as president. He also holds Barack and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton responsible for Gadhafi’s death.

“I like Donald Trump because he speaks from the heart,” Malik told The New York Post in 2016, noting that he feels “like a Republican now.”

“Make America Great Again is a great slogan. I would like to meet him,” he continued about Trump.

Wow, President Obama's brother, Malik, just announced that he is voting for me. Was probably treated badly by president-like everybody else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2016

Malik is much older than his brother whom he didn’t meet until 1985 due to living in Kenya, where their father was born. But he did stand as the best man in Barack’s wedding to Michelle Obama.

In the past, he’s made headlines for marrying a third wife and being under investigation by the IRS for his role as director of the Barack H. Obama Foundation, which collects donations in Virginia and Kenya, and failing to register as a tax-exempt, federally recognized nonprofit organization as promoted.

“We had a big fight on the phone because he was not in support and insisted I shut down the website and not continue with the foundation,” Malik told the outlet about Barack. “He had his reasons but I was not having any of it.”

This latest social media outburst is part of a pattern of public attacks by Malik against his presidential brother.

In September 2024, he shared an old photograph of them together, using the same language to describe the United States’ first Black president.

Fake Ass when we were brothers pic.twitter.com/ViwRRl8El7 — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) September 3, 2024

Malik’s antagonism has extended beyond mere criticism, as he has actively aligned himself with Republican figures who have opposed Barack, including Donald Trump, who Malik has endorsed and who heavily promoted the false “birther” conspiracy theory.

In April 2023, Malik stirred a lot of chatter by posting an image of their late father’s Kenyan passport. The document listed Barack Obama’s birthplace as Kenya. Many assumed it was the Harvard graduate’s passport because he shares the same name as their father.

Some people believed it was an attempt to reignite the long-debunked “birther” conspiracy theory.

As the author of “Big Bad Brother From Kenya,” Malik has consistently used his platform to challenge Barack’s legacy, drawing criticism from those who view his actions as attempts to discredit his brother and gain attention.

During the Biden administration, the New York Post reports, Malik made unsubstantiated claims about Barack secretly controlling the U.S. government behind the scenes. He further speculated that if Vice President Kamala Harris were to be elected Barack would play a significant role in her administration.

Despite these family tensions, the 44th president’s public standing remains strong.

A recent Gallup survey released on Feb. 11 revealed that among the five living former and current U.S. presidents, Barack Obama enjoys the highest favorable rating at 59 percent. This stands in sharp contrast to current President Trump’s divided 48 percent favorable response and former President Joe Biden’s 39 percent rating, the lowest among the group.

The survey, conducted from Jan. 21-27, came shortly after Trump’s second inauguration, which all four other living former presidents attended. The same group also gathered for former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Jan. 9.

Many people described Barack as courteous for engaging Trump, his brother’s friend. It’s unclear exactly what sparked Malik’s latest unprovoked attack, but per usual he won’t be getting a reaction out of his brother.