‘Y’all Praise Lori, Praise Alexis Too’: ‘LHH’ Star Alexis Skyy Seemingly Dating Global Nigerian Artist Asake, Fans React

“Love and Hip Hop” star Alexis Skyy has people equating her game to Lori Harvey’s after the Instagram model was spotted out with Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake.

Alexis and Asaka were seen attending the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) together in Dakar, Senegal, this week. In a one-minute video shared on Twitter, the two were side by side as they walked to their seats in preparation for the show.

Alexis Skyy and Asake. (Photos: @alexisskyy_/Instagram, @Asakemusic/Twitter.)

Though Asake was also accompanied by his entourage, he managed to find a spot right next to his rumored boo once they reached their destination.

Their video quickly captured the interest of fans online, who not only praised them as a possible couple but also Skyy’s ability to keep a handsome suitor on her arm. A few even compared her rotation of men to the SKN by LH founder.

“Sis gonna keep her a man with some motion!”



“Alexis keeps a rich n—a Skyy! I luv it.”

“Y’all praise Lori, so praise Alexis too.”



“They talk about Lori but she [Alexis] the real one, lol.”

“Y’all better keep tht same energy y’all give Lori.”

Alexis Skyy ? Asake carry good eyes enter market. ☺ pic.twitter.com/CHbmP5dDxi — 𝑺 𝑵 𝑬 𝑯 ➐ (@SnehQueenBee) January 17, 2023

Harvey is known to have an influential mark in Hollywood’s dating world. Over the years, the supermodel has been linked to famous actors, popular musicians, and talented athletes. She’s dated the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Future, and now “Snowfall” star Damson Idris. But Ms. Harvey is not the only one with an impressive dating résumé.

Skyy had it her way with rappers such as Fetty Wap, Playboi Carti and late ATL rapper Trouble. The entrepreneur has also been rumored to have dated Atlanta Hawks basketball player Dejounte Murray and Charlotte Hornets point and shooting guard Terry Rozier.

Between her time on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Skyy had romances with former cast member rapper Solo Luci and Scrapp DeLeon.

On the newest season of “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition,” the Dominican-Jamaican-descent video vixen revealed that she does not know how to love due to her traumatizing past.

Skyy explained in episode 3 that while she came from a great family, they didn’t allow her to be her own person, prompting her to branch off and experience life on her own.

“I got caught up with the wrong crowd, I was kidnapped. I was trafficked like for a few years out my life,” she shared while getting emotional. “I think that kind of has played a big role in my life on me finding love, because I don’t know how to love.”

Through all of Skyy’s heartbreaking experiences, she ended her speech positively, stating she’s on a new journey of self-love as she raises her adorable baby girl, Alaiya Grace Maxwell.

She said, “Anybody that has a little girl, just protect your…daughter. Show them how to love and that’s my message to even young girls, there’s nothing in these streets and I’m still on the journey of learning how to love right now.”