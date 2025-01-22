‘Nobody Wants to Hear You Right Now’: John Legend Called ‘Cringe’ and ‘Weird’ After Attempt to Bond with Incarcerated Men In L.A. Backfires

On the weekend leading up to Martin Luther King Day, singer John Legend visited some of the California prisoners who are battling Los Angeles County’s devastating wildfires.

The “Tonight” singer shared his experience on Instagram in a positive way.

“Yesterday, I spent time with some of the nearly 1,000 incarcerated firefighters who have been battling LA’s wildfires,” he wrote. “After a 24-hour shift, they described their intense work on the line. They are often the first to arrive and the last to leave and perform the toughest and riskiest tasks to protect our communities.”

Singer John Legend sings for incarcerated firefighters at the Eaton fire incident command post during a break from trying to quelch the wildfires in Southern California. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The video clip showed Legend in Pasadena at Rose Bowl Stadium, where each inmate firefighter wore a uniform that read “CDCR Prisoner” on the back. The Washington Ridge Conservation Camp 44 fire crew are of the 400 incarcerated firefighters who battled the Eaton fire specifically.

Legend took a moment to speak with the men, thanking them for their service and letting them know how important they are.

What was intended as an uplifting gesture sparked a social media debate after the video displayed the EGOT winner giving the incarcerated workers an impromptu performance at a lunch table.

Many supporters praised Legend’s gesture on social media.

“What a great way to thank those who helped despite their own situation,” one Twitter user wrote.

On L.A. for the Culture’s Instagram post, supporters commented, “I think it’s beautiful. He’s spending time with them,” and “His voice is absolutely beautiful.”

John Legends singing to the prisoners that helped with the #LAFires. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ra2reIp51x — Julie (@Julie_In_The_OC) January 19, 2025

However, criticism dominated the online discourse.

“Nobody wants 2 hear u sing right now….good grief,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Inmates went through hell now they gotta listen to this s—t.”

Critics commented on the interaction with comments ranging from “lmaooo wtf this is so awkward” to “I’m glad I wasn’t the only feeling a cringe moment.”

One said, “This is kinda weird.”

Some questioned the practical value of Legend’s visit, suggesting “Dude needs to stop…pick up a shovel & help,” while others wondered “Who is his publicist? Who thought this was a good idea.”

There were also comments from those who were against Legend taking time out for incarcerated firefighters.

“These men aren’t incarcerated for shoplifting or traffic offenses,” one comment said. “These men are hard criminals that deserve zero praise. He should be performing for those that put their lives on the line day in and day out.”

Legend’s controversial appearance came amid one of California’s most devastating fire seasons.

Since Jan. 7, wildfires have ravaged Los Angeles and surrounding areas, with the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire still posing significant threats.

According to Cal Fire’s website, the state has experienced 227 wildfires, resulting in 40,687 acres burned, 15,798 structures destroyed, and 28 fatalities.

The crisis has now spread to San Diego County, where USA Today reports multiple fires have prompted evacuation orders, school closures, and power shutoffs.

At the heart of this crisis are the incarcerated firefighters, who historically comprise up to 30 percent of California’s wildfire force, according to the Los Angeles Times.

These crews, earning about a dollar an hour, perform some of the most grueling tasks, including clearing vegetation and creating firebreaks to slow fire spread.

CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber told The Marshall Project these workers are “essential” to the state’s emergency response, though recent sentencing reforms have reduced their numbers. By 2024, only half of the budgeted hand crews were fully staffed.

Despite the social media storm, the incarcerated crew members from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp 44 appreciated Legend’s recognition, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website.

“You know, for a lot of us, we’ve done jobs that are just regular jobs,” one firefighter shared. “To do this and see how proud people are of us is very inspiring.” The crew even joined Legend in singing lines from “All of Me” and “Take it Slow.”

Legend concluded his visit with a pledge of support, “I think everybody in the state, everybody in the country, realizes how important you are, especially now. We’re grateful for your service and we’re rooting for you. We’re going to work to make sure you get taken care of.”

As Los Angeles continues its recovery process and the latest crisis point has shifted national attention to San Diego County, people are focused on if celebrities should be brought in to lift the spirits of those civil workers.

The debate over Legend’s visit underscores a larger conversation about California’s reliance on a prison labor pool and what the state needs to shut down this fiery crisis. It also opens up the conversation about incarcerated firefighters who continue battling blazes despite controversy over both their use and their compensation.