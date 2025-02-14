‘Someone Get Jimmy Butler a Bidet’: Jimmy Butler Clowned After Mysterious Stain On His Shorts Leaves Fans Believing He Had an ‘Accident’

Jimmy Butler has fans suspecting that he might have had a bit of an accident on the court. The NBA star made headlines after fans noticed an unusual stain on the back of his shorts while facing off against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.

The yellowish stain was positioned right on Butler’s tush, leaving some to speculate that the newest Golden State Warrior might have defecated on himself in the middle of the game.

Jimmy Butler makes headlines after getting yellow stain on back of his shorts mid-game (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

To make matters worse, Butler and the Warriors lost to the Mavericks 107-111.

Some fans showed sympathy for Butler in the Daily Mail’s report.

One commenter wrote, “He probably had a bit of gas, let it go, but it was wet. Don’t humiliate him. It happens to everyone at some point.”

“Yep, those ‘sharts’ are tricky things and they tend to happen when someone is doing a stressful physical activity,” commented another person. “Been there and done that, thankfully not while wearing light shorts on a basketball court in front of thousands of spectators,”

A third spectator wrote, “Why humiliate him? And where were his teammates and coaches to (literally) have his back? Shame on anyone who could’ve helped him but didn’t!!”

Jimmy Butler had an accident 😂 pic.twitter.com/tcYKf3YeNU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 13, 2025

On the Dallas Texas TV’s X post of Butler’s pants, they captioned: “Someone get Jimmy Butler a bidet.”

Butler has yet to address the incident, so it’s unclear whether he actually had an accident or whether something else occurred. But that’s more than likely the last thing on his mind.

For now, fans are curious to see how Butler will perform with his new team. Before being traded to the Warriors at the beginning of the month, Butler had been with the Miami Heat for six seasons.

As a result of the trade, Butler is now under a two-year contract with the Warriors.