Jimmy Butler Jokes About Newfound Unemployment as NBA Hands Down Indefinite Suspension Amid His Child Support Dispute with Ex-Girlfriend Who ‘Refuses’ to Work

NBA player Jimmy Butler, 35, is demanding out of Miami and it’s come with harsh punishment.

Yahoo! Sports reports that on Monday, Jan. 27, Butler walked out of shootaround practice after learning that he would not be started in the game against the Orlando Magic that evening. The defiant move led to the NBA All Star being suspended indefinitely without pay.

The Miami Heat said in a statement, “The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games.”

The team added, “The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

Jimmy Butler Faces Suspension as He Takes Legal Route Against His ‘Unemployed’ Ex-Girlfriend In Child Support Battle (Photos: @jimmybutler / Instagram)

Butler was returning from a previous two-day suspension Monday when he walked out on the team. Prior to that, the Heat suspended Butler on Jan. 3 for “multiple instances” of conduct detrimental to the team.

ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks reports the suspension will cost the NBA forward more than $2.6 million, which comes at an unfortunate time now that he’s seeking a reduction in the child support he pays to the mother of his three children, Kaitlin Nowak.

Butler reportedly began dating Nowak, 34, in 2019. However, they never married. The pair did have three children together. A daughter, Rylee, was born in 2019.

Their first son, Brayan, arrived in 2022. Nowark gave birth to a second son, Kian, in 2023. She filed a paternity and child support petition for Kian in October of that year.

On Jan. 10, The Daily Mail reported that Butler filed legal papers questioning Nowak’s need for $10,000 on top of the $55,000 in support that he is shelling out monthly.

Nowak is apparently is paying the extra ten grand to pay for child care. Butler’s legal team accused her of refusing to seek employment and no longer needing the $10,000 stipend.

The former couple reportedly reached a partial agreement in December 2023 that gave Butler shared custody of the kids. The deal also included him agreeing to temporarily pay for a nanny.

“With one child in preschool and Father exercising equal timesharing with the older children, there is no legitimate reason for Mother to insist both on a nanny and that Father pay for that nanny,” read part of Butler’s legal filing, according to the outlet.

Butler’s motion claimed he and Nowak went to mediation to resolve any outstanding issues, but the disagreement over hiring a nanny went unresolved.

The six-time NBA All-Star’s legal team is considering seeking the appointment of an independent mediator to investigate Nowak’s financial situation.

“Child support is intended for the benefit of the children and only the children. There is no justification of additional expenses here,” Butler’s family lawyer, Brian Karpf, told the Daily Mail.

Commenters on the Daily Mail’s article had a lot to say about the ongoing legal fight between Butler and Nowak. One person echoed attorney Karpf’s statement.

“She should be required to provide detailed receipts of her monthly expenses. That money is supposed to be for the child, not the mother’s extravagant lifestyle habits,” read the comment.

One person blamed Butler, writing, “These men need to pick their women better. Maybe don’t knock them up unless you know who they really are.”

A second individual also pointed the finger at the Houston-born athlete, “He knew she didn’t want to work yet produced three children with her. Not very bright on his part.”

Additionally, someone added, “Having kids with you was her job and now she gets to live the high life until the youngest kid turns 18.”

“Dude, not being married isn’t going to save you. You’ve been played, son,” stated another commenter. Another person joked, “Vasectomy would have been way cheaper.”

As Butler awaits updates his child support battle with his ex, his troubles at the job are mounting. Butler requested to be traded and the Heat agreed to listen to offers from other franchises. The Phoenix Suns seem to be a likely landing spot for the 30th overall pick of the 2011 draft, according to NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkin

“From my sources, they’re telling me the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy,” Perkins revealed on the “Road Trippin'” show.

However, the NBA’s trade deadline is set for Feb. 6, and with Butler’s latest suspension, the date lands just one day before he would be eligible to return to the court — if he’s only given the five-game minimum.

In response to the suspension, Butler posted a photo of Tommy from the cult-classic sitcom, “Martin,” on Instagram. Tommy was notoriously known for not having a job.

Jimmy Butler posted this to his IG story. For those unfamiliar with this character from the ‘90s show Martin, Tommy was constantly sweated by friends for claiming to have a job. In fact, the correct verbiage was, “You ain’t got no job, man.” #ninetiesblacksitcomsforfivehundred pic.twitter.com/lTfx1DygE0 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 27, 2025

In 2021, Butler signed a four-year $184 million contract extension with the Heat that runs through the 2025-2026 season. The 2016 Olympic gold medalist was considered the “centerpiece” of the roster.

“With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board,” Heat president Pat Riley said at the time, per ESPN, before the two sides had a falling-out.