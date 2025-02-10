‘Body Literally Flew In the Air’: Florida Woman Angry Over ‘Multiple Relationships’ Seen Flying Over Speed Bumps to Hit Ex- Boyfriend Who She Claims Jumped On Her Range Rover

A Florida woman was arrested for ramming into her ex-boyfriend with a Range Rover, allegedly in a fit of jealousy over his “multiple relationships.” Yoshabelle Edouard, 19, has also been accused of hurling eggs at her ex’s car and dousing it in mustard and ketchup shortly before hitting him.

Victim Kervens S. Saintil survived the chaotic day but sustained multiple lacerations to his right side, including on his arm, shoulder, and hip, according to police. He spoke to local news about the motivation for the attack, saying it was “definitely out of hatred. Me and her didn’t work out in the past. I’m guessing she found out about the new girl, I don’t know,” he told ABC affiliate Gulf Coast News Now.

Law & Crime Screengrab/Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office/WBBH/YouTube)

On January 31, Saintil was shocked to find his car had been egged and covered in condiments. “I see egg, and I’m like no way, no way, not my car,” he told NBC affiliate WBBH.

Shortly after the discovery, the 20-year-old was walking around his apartment complex in Punta Gorda with his other lover and a few friends when they saw Edouard in her white SUV barreling around a corner, according to a police affidavit

Saintil said his spurned ex was “flying through the speedbumps” and it all happened so quickly he didn’t have a chance to get out of the way. “Before you know it, I’m seeing black, and I’m on the floor,” he told GCNN, adding, “My body literally flew in the air.”

His body slammed into the windshield and shattered it before he rolled off the hood and onto the pavement, according to police. Though grateful to be alive, he was still in shock when interviewed by a local reporter: “To actually get hit by a car. And it was a Range Rover, not no sedan, a Range Rover.”

Edouard admitted the couple were in an “on-again, off-again sexual relationship” during an interview with detectives. She allegedly became angry after overhearing Saintil and his new girlfriend talking about her. She also revealed that she and the other woman had a phone conversation earlier that day when the egg damage was discovered, stated a police affidavit.

Despite these admissions, Edouard maintains her innocence, reportedly claiming her ex was “full of energy” and randomly “jumped onto her vehicle” as she drove past him.

Neighbors and online commenters are skeptical but found humor in the incident.

“This crazy woman must be fairly rich for a 19-year-old. Not only does she drive a Range Rover, but she can afford to throw eggs at the ex-boyfriend’s car,” quipped a person named Gramma Peg in the comments section on “Law & Crime.”

“But the eggs! That’s a serious flex. I just paid $15 for a carton,” responded another. One commenter tried to make light of Saintil’s injuries, saying, “At least for her sake, Kervens won’t be getting laid for a few weeks.”

Edouard was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, with bail set at $20,000 by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. She has since bonded out of jail, and her next court date is set for March 10.