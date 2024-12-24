‘His Head Was Split Wide Open’: Florida Woman Takes Tearful Mug Shot After Allegedly Hitting Teen, Hiding License Plate to Evade Police Then Getting Pulled Over Later for Reckless Driving

Authorities arrested a Florida woman after she allegedly hit a teenager on a scooter, then covered the license plate after the accident, and fled the scene.

Sarah Wright, 37, was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with felony failing to stop and remain at the scene of a crash with injuries and driving with a suspended license.

Sarah Wright, 37, was arrested after allegedly hitting a teenage boy with her truck, then hiding her license plate and fleeing the scene. (Photos: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in Deltona, Florida, and involved a 16-year-old victim.

Authorities said Wright was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado when she struck the teenage boy in a crosswalk as he was riding his scooter home from his high school.

According to the VCSO’s Facebook post, the boy hit the ground and sustained a serious laceration to the back of his head but remained alert and conscious after the crash.

After hitting him, authorities say Wright got out of the car, checked on the teen, and then used paper and tape to cover her license plate before leaving the scene.

A witness told investigators she was checking her mailbox when she heard the crash. She said she saw the moment the driver checked on the boy and hid her plate, but she still managed to get the first character of the tag. She also saw when first responders arrived to treat the teen.

“The young man was lying on my lawn,” the neighbor told WESH. “Back of his head was split wide open.”

A neighborhood Ring camera also captured Wright’s truck fleeing the scene.

After gathering witness statements and surveillance footage, investigators reportedly found Wright’s plate information “within minutes” on license plate reader cameras.

Hours later, deputies in Flagler County received reports about a reckless driver swerving in and out of lanes on I-95. A deputy who saw the truck reported that the vehicle veered across three lanes before leaving the interstate, Law & Crime reported.

Deputies stopped the truck after it pulled into a gas station, and they reported that Wright, who was the driver, was “visibly distraught and upset as she was crying,” according to an affidavit.

The cops learned her license was suspended earlier this month after she failed to pay a traffic ticket.

Deputies booked her into jail on a felony charge for the crash involving the teen victim and driving with a suspended license. Jail records show she was released the next day after posting a $7,000 bond.

The teen’s mother said the boy had to get staples to treat his head injury.

“He’s OK,” WESH reported the mother told the neighbor via text. “He’s home,” the neighbor continued. “She kept him home from school. He’s got staples in his head. His arms were all sore and his ribs. “