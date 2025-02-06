‘She Gone Make Sure He Don’t Pull a Carmelo’: La La Anthony Fed Up with Girls Sliding Her Phone Numbers to Date Son Kiyan

La La Anthony isn’t just a Hollywood actress — she’s a hands-on, no-nonsense mom when it comes to her only son, Kiyan Anthony.

Protecting the 17-year-old as he navigates his rising basketball career seems to be her top priority, as she often sits front row at his games and travels to various colleges for visits. This also includes keeping a close eye on the female fans already taking notice of young Kiyan.

Recently, the “BMF” actress took to Instagram to address a matter that felt all too familiar, given her past experiences with her ex-husband, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

La La Anthony reveals girls have been hitting on her and Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, at his basketball games. (Photos: @lala/Instagram; Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Hispanic Heritage Foundation)

Kiyan was born three years before La La and Carmelo tied the knot in 2010. However, their marriage ended in 2021 after numerous infidelity rumors, some of which were found to be untrue, as well as the birth of Melo’s daughter with another woman.

In a viral clip circulating on social media, La La confronted the high schooler about young women passing their phone numbers to her during Kiyan’s basketball games.

“Stop having girls give me your number at games. Stop having girls hand me numbers for you at your games,” she stated firmly in the video.

Her son looked embarrassed as he responded, “What happened?”

“Yeah, what happened? This is what happened,” La La mocked, pressing further, “Why are they giving me their number to give to you during your game?”

Kiyan played it coy, responding, “I don’t know.”

When The Shade Room shared the clip, La La jumped into the comments section, posting a plea for “help” accompanied by crying emojis.

The comment section quickly filled with observations and warnings, with one user noting, “Ahe sound like the mom on ‘Love and Basketball,” referring to Debbi Morgan’s role as Quincy McCall’s mother in the 2000 film.

Another commenter pointed out the irony, writing, “Chile she was doing the same thing at his dad games,” while a particularly pointed comment read, “She gone make sure he don’t pull a Carmelo.”

A third joked, “That melo starting to kick in.”

Many touched on Kiyan’s voice, noting, “He sound just like his daddy lol” therefore his mother should not be surprised at his behavior. But they understand her reluctance, writng, “Just make sure he don’t get caught up with the money chasers.”

Yet, a few had questions for La La, wondering “Why would you take them?,” while another advised her not to even mention it to her son. “Lala don’t even tell him anything just throw it away,” they added.

La La’s protective stance comes from personal experience.

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony ended following his extramarital affair with a female fan, which resulted in the birth of his now 7-year-old daughter, Genesis Harlo.

The couple, who married in 2010, faced multiple separations before La La finally filed for divorce in 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Despite the circumstances, Carmelo has maintained an active role in Genesis’s life and has fostered a relationship between his two children, with both Genesis and Kiyan sharing a sibling bond. All three were seen at Genesis’s birthday party in Aug. 2024.

Carmelo Anthony (L) hosted the birthday party for his 7-year-old daughter, Genesis, at his house, attended by the child’s mother, Mia Burks (R) (Photos: miaangel_/Instagram)

The timing of La La’s maternal vigilance is particularly significant as Kiyan’s basketball career begins to take off. Last November he and his parents announced his commitment to Syracuse University — his father’s alma mater.

While following in his father’s footsteps, interestingly, Kiyan doesn’t consider his dad his favorite player, though he clearly respects the legacy.

Carmelo Anthony reflects on letting Kiyan make his own decision and forging his own path. pic.twitter.com/aiwESUowHF — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) November 16, 2024

The comment section of the viral video reflected broader concerns about modern dating culture, with many parents relating to La La’s protective instincts.

“Those type of girls are too bold and fast for me… I wouldn’t want them anywhere near my son,” one commenter wrote.

Another noted the generational shift, with one person adding “This generation really outta pocket.”

As a former basketball wife and current single mother, La La understands the attention that comes with athletic success.

Watching her marriage dissolve amid infidelity has clearly influenced her parenting approach. While she’s immensely proud of Kiyan’s achievements on the court, including his commitment to Syracuse, she’s making it crystal clear that she’s keeping a watchful eye on the young women drawn to her son’s rising star status.