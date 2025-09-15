‘Sis Loves Her an Athlete’: Carmelo Anthony Caught with Mystery Woman, Fans Waste No Time Digging Into Her Past

Carmelo Anthony may have a new lady in his life. Fans of the retired NBA player believe they know who he’s been spending quality time with after videos of him at a Bad Bunny concert on Sept. 14 in Puerto Rico surfaced online.

Just as the backlash from his Hall of Fame speech came to a stop, fans are now back to dissecting Anthony’s love life following his divorce from La La Anthony after being spotted with a new woman.

Carmelo Anthony was caught with a mystery woman rocking curly hair at Bad Bunny’s concert in Puerto Rico. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Hispanic Heritage Foundation)



The recent Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee was spotted with a blond, curly-haired woman identified as Racquel Smith, the widow of New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith. In one video posted to TikTok, Racquel was shown standing behind Carmelo as they watched the king of Latin trap speak to supporters in a club setting.

In another clip, the former New York Knicks player stood a few feet behind his supposed girlfriend at the Miguel Agrelot Coliseum for the superstar’s final performance of his 30-show residency.

The pair did not indulge in any PDA; however, any inklings that they were coincidentally in the same places were put to rest when the New Orleans native shared a close-up photo of Anthony in her Instagram Story.

Carmelo Anthony and Racquel Smith were spotted together at Bad Bunny’s Sept. 14 concert in Puerto Rico. (Photos: @ariemariepr/TikTok and @rockie91/Instagram)

Sleuths on Lipstick Alley perceived the content as proof that Carmelo had managed to keep the relationship low-profile up until that moment. A commenter remarked, “This is the first time they’ve popped out together in public. She’s a bit messy but at least she i age appropriate lol.”

A second person wrote, “Had a baby by San Antonio Spurs George Hill.” However, former NBA player George Hill is married and only shares two children with his wife.

A third person remarked, “Wasn’t she involved with another baller as well? Sis loves her an athlete!”

Racquel and her former husband, Will, were married for eight years and shared three children, including a daughter the athlete shared with an ex, when he was fatally shot during a night out in the Crescent City in April 2016.

The suspect, Cardell Hayes, shot Will in both legs and Will eight times; seven of those wounds were sustained in his back after a car crash and exchange of heated words. Hayes was convicted of manslaughter twice, the first time in 2016 and again during a retrial in 2024.

A fourth person commenting on the presumed new couple took aim at Carmelo. That individual wrote, “That serial cheater is no prize.” The athlete and ex-wife divorced in 2021 after he fathered a daughter, Genesis, during an extramarital affair. The exes share one child, son Kiyan Anthony.