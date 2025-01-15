‘She Wanted to Fight Me?!’: MAGA Critics Accuse Jasmine Crockett of ‘Ghettoizing Congress’ As She Claps Back at GOP’s Nancy Mace for Threatening to ‘Take It Outside’

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett took to X to respond to a viral threat made against her during a House committee meeting this week.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace asked Crockett whether she wanted to “take it outside” during The House Oversight Committee meeting Tuesday. But despite her fighting words, critics took to social media to trash the Black congresswoman from Texas for her behavior with racist innuendos.

U.S. House Reps. Jasmine Crockett, left, and Nancy Mace, right. (Photos: Getty Images)

“Jasmine Crockett has ghettofied Congress,” one X user wrote. “Hooked on Ebonics,” another person proclaimed.

The heated exchange came after Crockett called for re-establishing a subcommittee on civil rights and bashed Mace’s rant about transgender people.

“I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now. She gonna keep saying ‘trans, trans, trans, trans’ so that people will feel threatened, and child, listen —” Crockett said.

“I am no child, do not call me a child, I am no child,” Mace interjected as committee chair GOP Rep. James Comer attempted to call for order.

“If you want to take it outside, we can do that,” Mace said, challenging Crockett.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Florida, intervened, pointing out that Mace had incited violence against Crockett.

Comer later ruled that Mace’s comment wasn’t a threat, suggesting she might have meant going outside for coffee or a drink instead of fighting.

Mace took X to defend her comment in a series of posts before Crockett ripped her apart on the social media platform.

If you want to come at me for going off – yeah – here I am going the f*ck off on Jasmine Crockett to protect women, particularly rape survivors.



I will always hold the line. https://t.co/irH4xQ8vCf — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 15, 2025

“I’m no child,” Mace doubled down before adding: “And if I wanted a physical fight, you’d know it. That’s not what this was.

I won’t be bullied by someone who wants to take away women’s rights while lecturing about civil rights. I won’t be bullied by someone who thinks being scared of rape is a ‘fantasy.’ This ain’t political, it’s personal,” in the post now pinned on her X profile.

“Let me be clear: I wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight,” Mace said in another post published an hour and a half later. “At no point was there any intention of causing harm to anyone.”

However, Crockett said she had been threatened and accused Mace of putting on a show for potential donors.

“Nancy Mace loves the “uneducated” as Trump calls them. Please explain to me how the same damn Karen that called Cap Police on a child who shook her hand wanted to act like she wanted to fight me?!,” Crockett wrote.

“She’s an attention-seeking loser who clearly has some fundraising goals to hit… and to be clear, that is the only thing that she will hit,” she added.

If you want to see the difference between House Dems and House GOP, watch this:



Today, I introduced an amendment to reinstate the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.



My Republican colleague threatened to physically fight me about it.



Bless her heart. pic.twitter.com/m0F3tGGXxK — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) January 14, 2025

This isn’t the first time the Oversight Committee has seen such chaos. Last May, a meeting devolved into personal insults after Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made comments about Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.” Comer ruled that Greene’s remarks didn’t violate the rules, leading Crockett to sarcastically question what kind of personal attacks would be considered acceptable.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett said last May.

Crockett and Mace also faced off a year ago during a House Oversight and Judiciary Committee hearing when Crockett called out for Mace for accusing President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, of being “the epitome of white privilege” because he had not been arrested as yet for criminal allegations against him.

“It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a Black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like, especially from that side of the aisle. Y’all don’t know what white privilege looks like,” Crockett said.