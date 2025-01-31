‘She Is Just Putting on a Show’: Donald Trump Jr.’s New Girlfriend Ramps Up on Charity Work Amid Accusations She’s a ‘Social Climber’ Who Will ‘Tarnish the Trump Brand’

Donald Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend is reportedly working hard to get in the good graces of his family and friends. Weeks after reports surfaced that Don Jr.’s pals believed the “party girl” was only using him to climb the social ladder, Bettina Anderson documented herself doing some charity work in Florida.

On Tuesday Jan. 29, Anderson joined the Literacy Coalition of PBC to read to a few young children. The partnership took place during Celebrate Literacy Week which is a week-long event designed to highlight the importance of reading.

Anderson posted the proof of her good deed as an Instagram Story with a single now-vanished photo. In the picture, Anderson captured herself reading a “Ninjago” book to a young girl. The 38-year-old Palm Beach socialite was mindful enough to cover the little girl’s eyes with an emoji as a gesture to conceal her identity.

Bettina Anderson does good deed amid rumors that Donald Trump Jr.’s friends think she is a liability (Photos: @donaldtrumpjr /Instagram; @bettina_anderson/Instagram)

In white bold letters with a black border, she posted a quote from Dr. Seuss. It said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Despite the wholesome moment, there are some critics who believe Anderson’s charity work might not be done with sincere intentions. Daily Mail alleges Anderson is promoting her volunteer work in order to beat allegations that she may tarnish the “Trump brand.”

Earlier this month, Mediate reported that unnamed individuals that is identified as “close friends” of the Trump family expressed concern over Trump Jr. dating Anderson. Days before the presidential inauguration, they told Mediate that they were worried about her being a “potential liability,” citing her socialite reputation and rumored partying as their cause for concern.

These anonymouus “friends” of the family also thought it would not be a good look for Trump Jr. to bring his girlfriend to his father’s inauguration. However, Trump Jr. did not heed his alleged friends warnings and brought Anderson to the event anyway.

Bettina Anderson partners with Literacy Coalition of PBC in Florida to read to children (Photos: @bettina_anderson/Instagram)

Despite his friend’s concerns, it seems President Donald Trump approves of his son dating Anderson.

Yet another unnamed source told Us Weekly in a Jan. 22 report that Trump Sr. believes he and Anderson are “a great match.” They added that, “If he didn’t, she wouldn’t be going to the inauguration.”

All went well at the inauguration, even with Trump Jr.’s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, being present. The pair’s split was confirmed just a couple of days after Trump Jr. was seen in photos holding hands with Anderson in Palm Beach.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. began dating in 2018 and got engaged two years later. Even though they didn’t work out, they seem to be maintaining a cordial relationship.

Trump Sr. also seems fond of Guilfoyle or at least has some level of trust in her, as he nominated her to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece during his administration.

As for Anderson, much like Trump Jr.’s friends, some onlookers don’t quite trust her intentions.

One person on Daily Mail’s website said, “She is just putting on a show. She’s going to play the long game to stay on the front burner and the Trump family. Wreaks of insincerity.”

Another warned, “Doing charity work just to bump your image up is a massive ick. She’s a social climber supreme. Be careful, Don.”