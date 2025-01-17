‘You are Betraying Us!’: Snoop Dogg Under Fire as Outraged Fans Condemn His Decision to Perform at Trump Inauguration Event

Rapper Snoop Dogg is a bankable and beloved artist, who easily in one of hip-hop’s biggest stars. However, a new decision to align himself with President-elect Donald Trump might have the “dogfather” losing some of his most die-hard fans.

He is facing intense criticism from fans after reports surfaced that he will be performing at the “Crypto Ball,” an exclusive inauguration event celebrating Trump as “the first crypto president.”

Snoop Dogg Receives Backlash for Allegedly Performing at First-Ever ‘Crypto Ball’ In Honor of Donald Trump’s Inauguration (Photos: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram; @realdonaldtrump/Instagram)

It has been reported as “a sold-out affair on Friday night being put on by the cryptocurrency industry to celebrate what the invitation calls ‘the first crypto president.'”

The news, first reported by The New York Times’ Kenneth P. Vogel, has sparked particular outrage given Snoop’s complicated history with the former and now incoming president and how so many who have rocked with him since “Gin & Juice” are staunchly against the incoming POTUS.

NEW: DC's hottest clubs are the tech parties on the inauguration's sidelines.



The Crypto Ball feting “the first crypto president" & his crypto czar @DavidSacks will feature @SnoopDogg & a $100k/head VIP reception hosted by the Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. https://t.co/rOGnM14a6D pic.twitter.com/MidpyhIh33 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 16, 2025

The exclusive event, scheduled for Friday night with tickets priced at $2,500 and VIP reception access at an astounding $100,000 per head, is being organized by the cryptocurrency industry in conjunction with Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc.

“SNOOP DOGG SCOOP: Snoop Dogg is expected to perform at the inaugural Crypto Ball on Friday night, three people familiar with the planning told @DashaBurns and me. The rapper has been an NFT evangelist and said nice things about Dogecoin early on,” tweeted Politico reporter Daniel Lipmann on Jan. 13.

SNOOP DOGG SCOOP: Snoop Dogg is expected to perform at the inaugural Crypto Ball on Friday night, three people familiar with the planning told @DashaBurns and me. The rapper has been an NFT evangelist and said nice things about Dogecoin early on. https://t.co/0grqQvoKTS pic.twitter.com/zmaitIHhw4 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 13, 2025

While Snoop Dogg has not officially confirmed his appearance, the mere suggestion of his involvement has triggered an immediate wave of disappointment and anger among his fanbase.

“A big f—k you to @SnoopDogg,” wrote one X user, sharing details about the sold-out affair.

Another fan expressed disbelief, tweeting, “Snoop dog performing at the inauguration crypto ball was not on my bingo card.”

“Yo don’t tell me Snoop Dogg is performing for Trump… this BETTER be fake news,” said another disappointed fan.

A big fuck you to @SnoopDogg



“the Crypto Ball, a sold-out affair on Friday night being put on by the cryptocurrency industry to celebrate what the invitation calls “the first crypto president.” Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the party,”



NYT: pic.twitter.com/MJ3KLWykY9 — General Ripper (@mooklaw) January 16, 2025

Some supporters highlighted potential financial motivations, with one noting, “Snoop Dogg is thinking from the pockets w/ the crypto wave since he’s involved in it. Not standing on business. He will definitely NOT get the Chrisette Michelle treatment for performing at Trump related events.”

Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped over 10 percent in the last 24 hours following news of a Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C., featuring Snoop Dogg. Outperforming Bitcoin (BTC), DOGE rose from $0.3114 to a high of $0.3454 before settling at $0.3431 by 8:00 AM UTC Tuesday. The event’s buzz and Snoop Dogg’s involvement are fueling excitement around the meme coin, according to BlockZeit.

The controversy is particularly striking given Snoop’s roller coaster relationship with Trump over the years.

Their first notable interaction came during Trump’s 2011 Comedy Central roast, where Snoop made a prophetic joke about Trump’s presidential aspirations, “Why not? It wouldn’t be the first time you’d pushed a Black family out of their home.”

The relationship took a sharp turn during Trump’s presidency.

In 2017, Snoop released a provocative music video for “Lavender (Nightfall Remix)” featuring him pointing a gun at a Trump-like clown figure. At the time, he criticized Trump’s travel ban, his presidency, and his administration’s handling of police brutality and marijuana sentencing.

Trump retaliated on social media, suggesting Snoop would face jail time if he had aimed a gun at President Obama in a video.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if (Snoop Dogg), failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!” the former reality TV star tweeted at the time.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The antagonism peaked in 2020 when Snoop, who had never voted before, declared his intention to vote specifically to oppose Trump.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he told Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Real 92.3.

However, recent statements suggest a dramatic shift in Snoop’s stance. In a recent interview, he expressed nothing but praise for the former president.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris,” he said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” he added.

Harris, the co-founder of Snoop’s first label, Death Row, had been imprisoned for drug offenses.

“I may have to,” he continued when talking about making a public endorsement, adding he is cautious, “Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say.”

The apparent reversal has left many fans feeling betrayed.

“Lol didnt snoop Shit on Trump on a podcast …. I dont get it,” tweeted one person on X, to which someone responded, “Lol ppl can change mind for money.”

Oone concerned supporter wrote on social media, “About @SnoopDogg performing at the inauguration. He’s not, but he is performing at the crypto ball. I don’t understand why. I’m extremely confused and perturbed by this. Snoop – you are betraying us.”

The Crypto Ball is scheduled to take place ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, marking what organizers are calling the beginning of America’s first “crypto presidency.”

As the event draws closer, the controversy highlights the complex intersection of celebrity, politics, and cryptocurrency in modern America, while leaving many wondering about the true nature of Snoop’s political evolution from Trump critic to potential supporter.