‘We Are So Cooked’: Trump Drops Cryptic All-Caps Message Ahead of Peace Talks Like He’s in Control As New Warning Signals Something Much Worse for Americans

President Donald Trump is presiding over the worst inflation spike in the past four years as negotiations get underway with Iran over a shaky two-week ceasefire agreement in Trump’s five-week war on Tehran.

The ceasefire went into effect on Tuesday, April 7, just before Trump’s deadline, threatening to obliterate the country.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 1: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026, in Washington, DC. Trump used the prime-time address to update the nation on the war in Iran. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump warned if Iran didn’t immediately reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway out of the Persian Gulf where 20 percent of the world’s energy passes through daily.

Iran has not reopened the narrow strait yet, claiming part of the ceasefire included an end to Israel’s military campaign against Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, which the Trump administration denies.

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Against that backdrop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released stunning numbers Friday showing consumer prices rose by 3.3 percent over the last year and by 0.9 percent last month alone, according to The Hill.

Rising energy costs from Trump’s war on Iran caused prices to spike over the past seven weeks.

The agency confirmed prices for energy jumped a staggering 10.9 percent in March, including a 30.7 percent spike in oil, a 21.2 percent hike in gas prices, and a 21.3 percent increase in energy commodities.

After the bureau released that astonishing report, the 79-year-old Trump posted a cryptic all-caps message on his Truth Social platform Friday, April 10, that has left his MAGA base and others scratching their heads on what he’s even talking about.

“WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET!!!” the president proclaimed without any explanation of what he meant.

Social media spiraled, lashing out at Trump over the pain struggling Americans are facing from his economic and defense policies.

“’The Great Reset is good when Trump is in charge.’ We are so cooked,” X user Evan Kilgore stated. Another agreed, “Grandpa’s off his meds again.”

This poster went a step further: “Get this mad fool out of office NOW @POTUS.”

The Friday morning post also follows a series of strange messages Trump posted on Thursday, April 9, where he blasted his MAGA media base and reposted a graphic video of a woman being beaten to death with a hammer at a Florida gas station.

His bizarre post Friday comes as the U.S. is set to start negotiations with Iran in Islamabad over the weekend, where Vice President JD Vance has been tasked with taking the lead after Iranian officials refused any serious talks with Trump’s special envoy and buddy New York real estate developer Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump launched his deadly war on the Islamic Republic on February 28 while negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear ambitions and weapons capabilities were still underway, leading to distrust with Witkoff and Kushner.

The talks come as both the Trump administration and Iran declare victory in the deadly conflict, and in some ways, Tehran has clear leverage.

The country’s hardline, Islamic regime, although battered, remains in place, after Trump stated early in his war that regime change was a clear goal. The Iranians also remain in control of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a clear bargaining chip.

Tehran’s 10-point plan, which Trump at first said was a good basis for a peace deal before claiming he was talking about a different plan, also includes keeping control of the Strait, removal of all U.S. troops from bases across the Middle East, and continued nuclear enrichment, according to NBC News.

U.S. and Iranian officials started direct trilateral talks with Pakistan in Islamabad Saturday.

Experts predict a difficult two-week negotiation period as Trump is unlikely to agree to many of Tehran’s demands.