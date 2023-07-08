‘The US Exists On Stolen Indigenous Land’: White Folks Up In Arms Following Ben & Jerry’s Tweet About Stolen Land; Parent Company Sees Market Cap Fall By $2.5B

The parent company of Ben & Jerry’s is estimated to have lost $2.5 billion in market cap over tweets made on the Fourth of July about America being on “stolen indigenous land,” right wing outlets are trumpeting.

Ben & Jerry’s shared a link to a petition on its website and a long post on July 4 that many conservatives seemed to take offense to.

(Left) Post made on Ben & Jerry’s Twitter account. (Right) A picture of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. (Photos: @benandjerry’s / Twitter account)

“This 4th of July, it’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now,” wrote the company on Twitter.

This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now: https://t.co/45smaBmORH pic.twitter.com/a6qp7LXUAE — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) July 4, 2023

According to Google Finance Data, Unilever, who purchased the ice-cream brand in 2000, saw their share price drop from $52.32 per share to $51.37 after social media users called for the boycott of the company. The company also saw its market cap drop from roughly $133 billion to $131 billion because of the decrease in its share price.

The link included a petition to return Mount Rushmore to the Lakota tribe. The July 4th tweet was retweeted over 2,700 times while being flooded with comments from triggered conservatives who had a lot to say.

“We need to make Ben and Jerry’s go out of business.” Tweeted one user with the rallying cry, “Please join me.”

We need to make Ben and Jerry’s go out of business. Please join me. — MakeAmericaFreeAgain (@EugenieGrander) July 5, 2023

Some found the the tweet to be virtue signaling and hypocritical. “It’s so cute to see ultra wealthy cosplay Marxist’s pretend to hate the US & its capitalist system that got them wealthy, to virtue signal how “righteous” they are. Maybe they should donate 90% of their material wealth to poor indigenous Indian communities.”

It’s so cute to see ultra wealthy cosplay Marxist’s pretend to hate the US & its capitalist system that got them wealthy, to virtue signal how “righteous” they are. Maybe they should donate 90% of their material wealth to poor indigenous Indian communities. — Thomas (@posativnrg1120) July 5, 2023

These people hate the USA, literally. Don’t give them your money. pic.twitter.com/Dr8Ws1gTH7 — Gusano (@mistergusano) July 4, 2023

Despite the repeated backlash, the company has shown they are not afraid to make headlines when it comes to taking a stance on things they believe in.

In April 2021, the ice-cream brand advocated publicly for defunding the police. Later on that year in July, they made headlines again when the brand announced it would stop selling ice cream in parts of Israel. Ben & Jerry’s also created a social justice themed ice cream flavor in September 2021 to promote legislation brought by Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush to end homelessness by 2025.

The company also partnered with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2020 to support his social justice organization.

Ben & Jerry’s currently faces a class-action lawsuit as well over allegations it used migrant child labor to process milk in its ice cream.

Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s still have yet to comment on the recent backlash.