BlackPink Singer Rosé Gives Fans a ‘Mini Heart Attack’ While Addressing Rumors Jaden Smith Is Her ‘Jealous and Possessive’ Ex with Lie Detector Test

BLACKPINK singer Rosé has put rumors about her love life to rest once and for all. During a recent lie detector test administered by Vanity Fair, the singer firmly denied any romantic connection to hip-hop artist and actor Jaden Smith, quashing any speculation of him being the “jealous and possessive” ex referenced in her song “Toxic Till the End.”

The K-pop sensation, who recently made history with her chart-topping album “rosie,” has finally addressed the buzz surrounding her hit song’s inspiration.

In a candid interview where she appeared calm and collected, Rosé shut down the dating rumors with a direct response.

Rumors Jaden Smith Is BlackPink Singer’s ‘Jealous and Possessive’ Ex Revealed In Shocking Lie Detector Test Results (Photo: @roses_are_rosie / Instagram; @c.syresmith/Instagram)

When asked if the track was about Jaden Smith, she confidently replied, “No, it’s not about Jaden Smith.”

The polygraph examiner confirmed she was telling the truth.

The 27-year-old artist went on to emphasize the platonic nature of their relationship, warmly noting, “He’s a good friend, though. Hi, Jaden. Miss you lots.”

When pressed further about whether they had ever dated, Rosé’s firm “No” response was again verified as truthful by the lie detector.

The interview, posted on YouTube on Jan. 16, has already amassed nearly 2 million views, with fans expressing their intense reactions in the comments.

“THE JADEN SMITH QUESTION SCARED ME SO MUCH,” one viewer exclaimed, capturing the collective anxiety of the moment.

Another commenter said, “I got chill when she say naurrrrrrrrrr. I got mini heart attack when interviewer asked Have you ever dated jaden smith.”

While some fans remained skeptical, with one noting, “LMFAO for real. some part of me still thinks it could be him tho but at the same time no,” others were relieved to have clarity on the situation.

“Though that JADEN SMITH question was really shocking, I am glad that Rosé finally cleared the topic so haters can’t no more troll her,” a supporter wrote.

Some fans took a more defensive stance, with one asserting, “Why? If you ever believed for a second that it was or could be true you’re an idiot, lol. Never in his life could he pull Rose.”

Following the release of her music video for “Toxic Till the End,” fans are speculated that Rosé might be dating her co-star, “Gossip Girl” actor Evan Mock.

After the December 2024 video drop, the pair were spotted out together in New York City. Gossip account DeuxMoi fueled the rumors, citing an anonymous source who claimed Evan is her “boyfriend,” according to J-14.

While neither Rosé nor Evan has confirmed the relationship.

The timing of these revelations coincides with Rosé’s remarkable success.

Her debut album “Rosie” has claimed the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200, setting a new record as the highest-charting album by a Korean female soloist in U.S. history.

The album’s lead single “APT,” featuring Bruno Mars, reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rosé the first female Korean artist to break into the top 10, according to Billboard.

The friendship between Rosé and Smith reportedly began in 2019 at Coachella, where BLACKPINK delivered a memorable performance.

While Smith and his sister Willow maintained supportive relationships with the group, some fans misinterpreted these interactions as romantic signals, SeoulCrush reports.

Social media amplified these theories, particularly after the Rosé connection fan page tweeted in 2021 about Smith following Rosé on social media and pulled some photos of the pair kicking it.

Rosé was recently spotted with her friend, American actor and rapper Jaden Smith. Jaden also follows Rosé on Instagram



🤍 Valid vote for the day – Day 11#MAMAVOTE #rosé pic.twitter.com/uOTY6ftEzO — The Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Smith’s own romantic life has seen recent turbulence.

His relationship with Sab Zada ended in 2024, followed by a controversial episode involving model Khleopatre in Ibiza, Spain, while he was on vacation. Paparazzi captured the two kissing and hugging while on a yacht and in the sea.

so this the girl jaden smith cheated with…

The situation escalated when Zada later accused Khleopatre of physical assault, sharing evidence of some scratches on her as a result of the altercation.

Smith processed these experiences through his music, releasing “2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love,” a project exploring the complexities of modern relationships.

Rosé’s record-breaking album delves deeply into personal themes, while Smith channels his relationship struggles in his latest music. This underscores that the most compelling narratives in music often stem from real-life experiences — though not always the ones fans might expect, and certainly not the idealized couples they envision.