Mel Gibson Makes Shocking Comment about ‘Daddy’ Donald Trump ‘Taking His Belt Off’ and Sends Viewers Into a Frenzy

Actor Mel Gibson thrust himself into the political spotlight with a provocative commentary during a Fox News “Hannity” interview, describing President Donald Trump’s California wildfire relief visit in strikingly vivid terms. The Academy Award winner called the POTUS “daddy,” causing many to look at him sideways.

His intention was to communicate that Trump was a father-figure of the nation.

“I’m glad Trump is here. It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off, you know?” Gibson declared on Friday, Jan. 24, a statement that instantly raised eyebrows.

Gibson was reacting to a video Fox had just aired of Trump having a heated meeting with Democratic officials in Los Angeles, including L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, but the actor’s response was not original. Former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson, introducing Trump at a political rally in Georgia last October, told the crowd, “When Dad comes home, you know what he says? You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking.”

Gibson’s interview unfolded against the backdrop of devastating wildfires that have ravaged Southern California, destroying homes and displacing countless residents.

When host Sean Hannity asked, “How bad has it been?”

The host continued, “You’ve been living through these wildfires. You read about hydrants that don’t have water. You read about cutting firefighters’ budgets, you read about reservoirs that are empty. I mean, it’s gotta be frustrating.”

Gibson provided a nuanced and empathetic response that captured the community’s resilience.

“You meet people all the time who’ve lost their homes,” Gibson explained. “And you talk and commiserate and buck each other up, and everyone’s putting on a brave face. They’re a good bunch out here.”

Many people on social media chimed in, claiming that the “Braveheart” actor has a secret longing for 47.

“That’s just weird,” one person tweeted.

Another X user asserted, “No real man is calling Trump daddy!”

“Grown bucks like Mel Gibson and Byron “Dancing Bear” Donalds will one day look back on these times and cringe with embarrassment,” tweeted another.

Mel Gibson: I’m glad Trump is here. It’s like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off pic.twitter.com/GFlQ36TvHc — Acyn (@Acyn) January 25, 2025

Someone else wrote, “I miss not knowing that Mel Gibson has a daddy/spanking fetish.”

The Daily Mail readers were a little more compassionate, saying that is just how men of his generation talk.

“He’s a man from an older generation and it has always been used as a phrase to imply when someone means business,” a person wrote. “He said it because it has always been a widely used saying until recently and it’s familiar. Calm down. He wasn’t talking literally.”

Someone else agreed, “He’s a Boomer, this is how they talk and that was the parenting style of his generation.”

His comments reflected not just personal observation, but a deep connection to the local community — a connection made even more poignant by the fact that Gibson himself lost his Malibu home in the recent blazes.

The actor didn’t hesitate to hint at potential systemic issues surrounding the wildfires.

“There are those that say, ‘They must’ve done it on purpose,'” he remarked. “I won’t go that far, but if they didn’t do it on purpose, I think they certainly facilitated it.”

During Friday’s press briefing with Mayor Bass, Trump urged immediate action, stating, “You have emergency powers, just like I do, and I’m exercising my emergency powers. You have to exercise them also.”

Gibson expressed clear support for Trump’s intervention in his Hannity interview and said that his “heart goes out to all the other residents.”

“I’m glad Trump’s here at the moment,” he told Hannity. “So I think, we’ll get some results here quickly.”

This sentiment aligns with Trump’s recent public endorsement of Gibson as a “Special Ambassador to Hollywood” — an honor he received along with actors Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone.

Trump appoints Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be "Special Ambassadors" to Hollywood to bring back the "Golden Age of Hollywood". This is definitely on one of the top rungs of the ridiculous ladder. I can't stop fucking laughing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/9qyBIAUuTg — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) January 16, 2025

Trump’s official announcement on Truth Social was characteristically bold: “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

Despite his controversial comments, Gibson, who has been a proven guard dog for Trump over the last election vycle, even attacking his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in the media, emphasized community support for those in need.

His “daddy” metaphor, packed with imagery of discipline and authority, aligned with a political narrative that frames leadership as strong and decisive, like a firm father figure.