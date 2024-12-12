‘Mel Has Gone Around the Bend’: Fans Blame the ‘Booze’ as Mel Gibson Makes Troubling Threat to ‘Kill Someone’ During Bizarre Rant at Mar-a-Lago

Actor Mel Gibson sparked heated reactions online after controversial clips from his speech at the “Champions for America Celebration Gala” benefiting America’s Future Inc. on Dec. 10 hit the internet. His remarks, which aligned with far-right conspiracy theories, included one comment where he declared he would “kill” someone if they ever harmed his children.

The high-profile event, attended by many conservative personalities, took place at the Mar-a-Lago and became a platform for “The Patriot” actor to address child trafficking in a speech that left social media deeply divided.

During his speech, the 68-year-old Gibson praised former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn, saying, “He and his sister Mary were exposing all these wolves in sheep’s clothing that prey upon our young.”

Actor Mel Gibson celebrated Gen. Michael Flynn during an event a Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, and said he would “kill” someone if they hurt his children. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

However, it was his personal comment that drew the most attention.

“I mean, I got nine kids. I don’t know, if one of them got stolen or trafficked or something, I’d have to kill someone,” Gibson said.

His comments quickly ignited debate online, with some agreeing with him and others dismissing him as unhinged.

Mel Gibson tonight at Mar-a-Lago thanking General Flynn pic.twitter.com/YhSznfsIjR — Matilda (@savvydachshunds) December 11, 2024

One supporter wrote on X, “I absolutely agree with Mel Gibson. THE PENALTY IS DEATH TO ANY ONE WHO WILLFULLY AND MALICIOUSLY HARMS A CHILD! THAT’S RIGHT; KILL THEM!”

“I have always liked one out in Hollyweird, and that’s Mel Gibson,” another tweeted, “He says what ANY father would say if that unfortunate incident would happen to any of our children. So if the Dem or Loony Left is looking to make this into a big thing, then we’ll, they don’t care much about their children.”

Others criticized the actor’s rhetoric, noting that he may have gone too deep into extreme politics.

“Oh s—t, Mel has gone around the bend,” one comment read. “He’s now believing in Qanon, baby-eating conspiracies and praising Flynn. I think the booze done permanently pickled Mel’s squash.”

“Mel Gibson should be more worried about Pedo Elon Musk around his kids,” an X user said.

When? Why is he withholding information? Doesn't make sense. He has info he's holding for what reason? He's super rich so he doesn't need money. Why wait? — Debbie Hutching (@1DeborahHutch) December 11, 2024

When people asked if Gibson planned to expose those in Hollywood, which was seemingly alluded to in the speech, he believes are exploiting children, one person said he doesn’t because his theory is built on a house of lies.

Cuz this is purely fiction for conspiracy theorists. Mel Gibson has no plan of doing anything like this — Barbarian (@barbariantrade) December 11, 2024

“Cuz this is purely fiction for conspiracy theorists. Mel Gibson has no plan of doing anything like this,” someone else said.

The actor’s appearance at the event comes on the heels of his involvement with “Sound of Freedom,” a film he executive produced that critics argue amplified unfounded claims about global child trafficking networks.

Politically, the Daily Beast reports, Gibson has been an outspoken critic of the Biden administration, describing it as “four years of thinly veiled Marxism.”

During the 2024 campaign season, he was adamant about not supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, even calling her dumb. He also has said regarding the incoming president’s agenda, “we’ll see how much this administration can claw back from the Philistines.”

America’s Future, the organization behind the gala, claims its mission is to “preserve American values” and “revitalize faith in society,” but its rhetoric often blurs the line between genuine concerns and sensationalism. Funds from the gala are set to help them achieve their goals.

According to The Mirror, the gala, with ticket prices ranging from $3,800 to $5,000, drew a star-studded group of conservative icons, including Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, and Roger Stone. Both Kid Rock and Carlson were awarded “Champion of America” honors by Flynn during the evening.

As the nation grapples with deep political divides, events like this underscore the charged atmosphere dominating today’s discourse. Gibson’s speech also stands as a stark reminder of how discussions on critical issues like child protection can be co-opted into polarizing narratives mixed with rhetoric that may or may not be true, further deepening the country’s growing ideological divide.