Kamala Harris’ Husband Faces Bombshell Allegations of Violence Against Ex-Girlfriend Over Suspected Flirting

As the race to determine who will become the nation’s 47th president nears its end, more scandalous information is predicted to come out about both presidential candidates and anyone associated with them.

On Oct. 2, a report emerged claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris‘ husband, second gentleman of the United States Doug Emhoff, is being accused of slapping a woman he was dating for what he thought was flirting with a valet driver.

The alleged incident is described as taking place in 2012 when Emhoff and his then-girlfriend were in France waiting in a valet line following the Cannes Film Festival. The Daily Mail reports three friends of his ex-girlfriend, who requested not to be named out of fear of retaliation, claim Emhoff struck the woman — identified only as “Jane” — so hard that she spun around.

The tabloid reports it obtained pictures and documents from Emhoff’s trip with his anonymous ex as corroboration of its sources’ account.

One friend recounted the events that led up to the incident, saying, “It was something like 3 a.m. They were trying to get out of there, and they both had been drinking. There was a gigantic line for taxis.”

He continued, “[Jane] went up to one of the valet guys, offered him 100 Euros or whatever, to get to the head of the line. She told me she put her hand on his shoulder. Doug apparently thought that she was flirting and came over and slapped her in the face.”

This friend, who is described as a top New York businessman, said the woman called him while in a cab with Emhoff and that “It was hard to hear her because she was sobbing.” The friend later added, “I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know whether to call the French police. I couldn’t get ahold of her after calling back.”

But the friend said the then-girlfriend stood her ground. “She slapped him back,” and “She told me that she broke up with him that night.”

A second friend, who is described only as a female attorney, told a similar story about what happened that night. She said, “They had dinner. She said Doug was very charming and it was lovely. Then I believe it was between 2-3 a.m., it was still raging, but she was wearing four-inch heels and a floor-length gown, so it was time to depart.”

According to this friend, “She said there’d been no fight before he hit her.”

After speaking to the valet and placing her hand on his shoulder, Emhoff came over. “He hauled up and slapped her so hard she spun around. She said she was in utter shock.”

“She was so furious, she slapped him on one side and then on the other cheek with the other hand,” she added.

The attorney friend said the cab arrived later. “She said she wanted to go back to the hotel without him. But while she was shutting the door, he forced himself into the car, which she did not want.” She added, “She said she called [her male businessman friend] because she wanted Doug to see her on the phone, telling somebody. She felt that would afford her some protection.”

As for the third friend’s version of the story, she said that the unnamed ex-girlfriend told her the story in 2018. This friend, who is called a female top company executive, said, “I don’t know if it was an aggressive slap or a punch, but it was something that I know she would never forget and something that would end a relationship immediately.”

She continued, “I asked her if he ever apologized. She said no, but he commented about the hit she gave him. It was a tennis metaphor. But no apology at all.” She added, “All he said to her was, ‘Don’t worry about it, you got one across the court and down the line.”

Social media commenters reacted to the headline on NY Post’s Instagram page, questioning the legitimacy of the story and comparing Emhoff’s actions to those of former President Donald Trump, who is currently running against Harris.

Followers wrote, “And Trump is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. The actual candidate for POTUS,” and “No show us a police report .. oh you don’t have one do you.” A third person said, “Lol you guys are reaching hard.”

Following that incident, the friends said Emhoff ended the trip early to attend his daughter’s birthday party in L.A .and the two never saw each other after that.

The unnamed girlfriend has declined to comment, while Emhoff and Harris have yet to respond.