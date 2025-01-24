Jeff Bezos Has Unexpected Reaction to Men Gushing Over Fiancée Lauren Sánchez 

Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sánchez has the people talking after her appearance at President Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration event.

Sánchez, 55, faced criticism for wearing revealing clothing as she accompanied Bezos in the nation’s capital, alongside other business titans like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Jeff Bezos reportedly feels “powerful” when men gaze at his fiancée Lauren Sánchez. (Photo by Ricky Carioti – Pool/Getty Images)



In particular, the former “Good Day L.A.” television host raised eyebrows for her $1,890 Alexander McQueen outfit at the official inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20.

Zuckerberg, 40, was seemingly caught looking at Sánchez’s lace bra underneath her white blazer and pantsuit as they sat next to each other inside the United States Capitol rotunda.

Footage of what appeared to be the married tech entrepreneur’s peeking at Sánchez’s cleavage spread across the internet. Zuckerberg was reportedly caught liking her Instagram photos as well.

Some people wondered how Bezos, 61, would respond to Zuckerberg possibly making a move on his wife-to-be. According to The Sun, the second-richest person in the world is not concerned.

“The thing with Jeff that nobody realizes is he’s essentially a massive nerd and always has been – that’s why he’s been so successful as a businessman,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

Additionally, the source claimed being with Sánchez makes Bezos feel like the “popular kid at school” and a “hunky quarterback” with a “hot cheerleader.”

The alleged insider added, “He loves going out with her looking smoking hot. He loves the looks other men give Lauren, it makes him feel powerful that she chose him.”

While Bezos may not have had issues with Sánchez‘s fashion choices for the inauguration, other observers have expressed disapproval.

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly, 54, was one of the most outspoken voices to call out Sánchez on X. The ex-Fox News anchor wrote, “She has no class. No dignity. No respect.”

She has no class. No dignity. No respect. https://t.co/OUOf2GKRcl — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 20, 2025

Hundreds of The Daily Mail readers voiced their opinions about Sánchez’s wardrobe controversy in the website’s comment section.

For instance, someone posted, “Money can buy a lot of things, but it can’t buy class—and it definitely can’t fake it. Enough said.”

A second critic wrote, “The point of the criticism is not whether she or her partner thinks she looks ‘hot.’ It’s having some respect for the office of the presidency of the United States and the U.S. Capitol.”

A less critical person offered, “It just wasn’t the time or place. That simple.”

One person questioned if Jeff and Lauren will make it down the aisle, writing, “Bezos gets off on it. But I’ve seen this before. It’ll be surprising if he does wed her.”

Bezos and Sánchez were first publicly linked as a couple in 2019 — the same year he divorced his ex-wife of 27 years, MacKenzie Scott.

Sánchez was married to Endeavor talent agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019.

At the beginning of their relationship, the pair faced accusations of infidelity and they both denied cheating on their respective spouses.

Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out… https://t.co/wz2SWp6wBZ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 22, 2024

Tabloid reports claimed that the billionaire and Sánchez were planning to host a $600 million wedding in Dec. 2024 in Aspen. The Princeton University graduate pushed back on the gossip.

“This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been,” Bezos tweeted on Dec. 22.

He continued, “Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible.”

Bezos and Sánchez remain constant tabloid red meat. Their recent outing to see R&B singer Usher in concert went viral after Jeff was filmed dancing closely with Lauren and another woman.

If they do tie the knot, the scrutiny of their every move is unlikely to end.